Danny Willett pledges support for Prostate Cancer UK in hosting of British Masters

Danny Willett hosts the British Masters at the Belfry this week (Picture: PA)

The Sheffield golfer is the latest big name host of the annual event which returned to the rota in 2015.

Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger and Martin Kaymer are among the names joining 33-year-old Willett for a tournament which carries double points in the race to qualify for the European Ryder Cup team.

As tournament host, Willett gets to nominate a charity partner, for which he has chosen Prostate Cancer UK.

Danny Willett with Prostate Cancer Uk amabassador John Brownless

Willett said: “I’m proud and honoured to be chosen to host the 2021 Betfred British Masters at The Belfry – and when I was asked to choose a charity to support I picked Prostate Cancer UK.

“After hearing about the inspiring work of John Brownless, an ambassador for the charity, I wanted to choose Prostate Cancer UK for this year’s tournament.

“I’ll be proudly wearing my “Man of Men” badge and have the charity’s logo on the bag to represent everyone in the fight against prostate cancer - a disease killing one man every 45 minutes in the UK.

“Prostate Cancer UK wants to change that. They want to raise money to fund world-beating research that will, in the next few years, completely transform how prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated. That really will change the game for men and their loved ones.

Danny Willett, right, with Prostate Cancer Uk amabassador John Brownless

“The Prostate Cancer UK ‘man of men’ logo is such a striking image across sport – so I’m proud and delighted to sport that iconic image on my golf bag.

“Raising awareness of this deadly disease is something I felt I had to do after hearing the story of my fellow Yorkshireman John Brownless.

“He has raised more than £50,000 for the charity, and it was one such charity day a couple of years ago that really captured my attention. Finding out about his tireless work raising funds to try and beat this disease, not to mention hearing stories of men joyfully sprinting across the golf course to thank him for saving their lives highlights just what a special guy he is.

“John is a man who has come through prostate cancer. He knows about that long journey. But surviving is not enough for him. He wants others to be clear on their risk of the disease and by holding golf days and educating others he continues to play a vital role.

“I wanted to get involved, and by showcasing the ‘Man of Men’ on my golf bag I’m showing support to John and the 400,000 men affected by this disease in the UK – and raising awareness about this disease across the globe.

“The tournament is one of the highlights of the British golfing calendar, and I want to add to that highlight by ensuring everyone who watches the event understands and recognises the issues around prostate cancer and are inspired to get behind us and support Prostate Cancer UK this summer.

“I was lucky enough to surprise John earlier in the week, and say thanks to him for his tireless efforts. I’m determined to play well as host and to play for John and thousands of men like him who love golf and want to support Prostate Cancer UK.

“Together with the European Tour, I’m proud Prostate Cancer UK will be part of their highly successful Golf for Good programme this summer and am grateful for the support of sponsors Betfred, who have pledged £1,000 for every birdie and £2,000 for every eagle I make at The Belfry, with all donations going directly to Prostate Cancer UK.

“Hopefully there will be many. The tournament’s title sponsor will also donate £50,000 to Prostate Cancer UK for the first hole-in-one by a professional on the 14th hole, so together I hope we can raise valuable funds to beat a disease affecting men over 50, black men and men with a family history of the disease.”