Yorkshire horses dominated Saturday’s Coral Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood – with David O’Meara’s Aberama Gold winning it – and four of the next five home also trained in the county.

Victory salute: Andrea and Aberama Gold are led back in after winning the Coral Stewards' Cup at Goodwood on Saturday.

The 18-1 winner, ridden by Andrea Atzeni, was collecting his second big Saturday prize in succession having prevailed in the Sky Bet Dash at York the previous weekend.

At Goodwood, he had to plough through the Sussex mud and hold off the dual challenges of loose horse Rumstar, who unseated Rhys Clutterbuck at the start, and the highly-fancied Apollo One, to prevail by three-quarters of a length and claim the £129,000 first prize.

Apollo One and Richard Kingscote (10-1) held on for second in the famous six-furlong dash, with the 2021 Ayr Gold Cup winner Bielsa (12-1) third for Hambleton’s Kevin Ryan and Ryan Moore.

Malton’s Mr Wagyu (14-1) faded into fourth of the 27 runners under Jason Hart for John Quinn, with Ryan’s Aleezdancer (10-1), fifth, partnered by Neil Callan and Joe Fanning bringing home Significantly in sixth for the Julie Camacho team on a proud and memorable day for Yorkshire racing.

As for former Listed winner Aberama Gold, he is writing his own little story having transferred to O’Meara on July 4, following the retirement of Scottish trainer Keith Dalgleish.

His last run for him on July 1 saw the six-year-old finish last at Chester, then running fifth for O’Meara at Ayr before landing his lucrative double.

The victory capped a fine week for Atzeni who won the Richmond Stakes on Vandeek and only recently announced his intention to take up a six-month contract in Hong Kong later this month.

O'Meara said: "His owner (Evan Sutherland) told me he would handle the ground better than most and he was spot on.

"The loose horse was a bit of a concern early doors but Andrea said he was always travelling well and kept filling up. Those around him were off the bridle while we were on it.

"We're lucky to have him and to land such a big pot. Keith (Dalgleish) will be a loss to Scottish racing."

O'Meara's other runner Summerghand was withdrawn at the start and both horses could now head to the Ayr Gold Cup.

The trainer added: "The Ayr Gold Cup is a good target and it's seven weeks to Ayr. Summerghand will join him. He got his leg over the stall and by the rules he had to be withdrawn."

Atzeni said: "It was pretty straightforward for me, but the only thing I would say is that the horse drawn in 16 tried to go under (the stalls, Rumstar) and became loose. I was aware of that, but we got a nice tow into the race and my horse travelled well. It's hard going out there, but when I let him down he picked up. It was the longest final furlong.

"The loose horse gave me something to aim at, but you never know what he might have done and I was just aware in case he came across me – luckily he didn't.

"I never regret anything in my life and I made the decision (to ride in Hong Kong) a little while back. I'm looking forward to it and it's a great result to win this race."

Earlier, Malton’s Richard Fahey had won the opening Coral Stewards' Sprint Handicap with Monsieur Kodi.

The 9-2 favourite, the mount of Oisin Orr landing the Stewards’ Cup consolation race by half a length from Capote’s Dream.

The Stewards’ Cup proved to be the final race of the day, with the last three races abandoned.

The Lillie Langtry Stakes, run at 3pm, took place in a torrential downpour and some jockeys raised concerns about the state of the going on the round course.

As the Stewards' Cup took place on the straight course there was no issue there, but all the remaining races were to be run around a bend.