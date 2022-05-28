Frustrating: Leeds Rhinos head coach Tracey Robinson is sorry to be leaving the club, but says it is in a strong position. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tracey Robinson believes the foundations are in place for Leeds Rhinos to continue establishing themselves as a force in English Netball as she prepares to coach her final game for the club.

The Australian leaves Leeds after today’s Vitality Superleague finale at London Pulse, just five months after succeeding Dan Ryan as the team’s second ever head coach.

Robinson has to leave because of a Visa issue relating to her previous history coaching in the game; basically she had not coached recently enough in Australia and was only here this year on appeal.

Growing the game: Tracey Robinson, Leeds Rhinos Netball head coach, who is leaving the club. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

While frustrated at the circumstances and not being able to see the job through, Robinson feels she can look back with pride on the role she has played in helping establish a foothold for netball in Yorkshire and in the elite tier.

Rhinos missed out on the top-four play-offs but are on course for a second successive finish in the top half of the 11-team table.They have also grown the game by playing in front of thousands in Leeds and multiple hundreds in Hull and Sheffield.

“The Rhinos programme is definitely in a strong position,” she said. “One of the things I’ve got experience in is around programming, what needs to happen. I’ve had some good chats with Rhinos behind the scenes suggesting certain directions they should go in, they’re a young developing franchise.

“Things need to be changed to make it more streamlined and more practical for the club to maintain excellence within the programme. But I think the club is happy in the direction they’re going. You just look at our two games at first direct Arena; there was over a thousand more people at that second game. Netball is a big sport in this area and the club is really behind getting it being as high-functioning as possible.

“We’ve got some good young juniors in the team but also some good young juniors in the pathway, that was the commitment I felt was really important.