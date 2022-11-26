Dillian Whyte v Jermaine Franklin: What time does it start? How can I watch? Who is on the undercard?

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte weighed in just under half a stone lighter than American rival Jermaine Franklin ahead of their showdown at the OVO Arena in Wembley on Saturday night.

Londoner Whyte, 34, is fighting for the first time since he was knocked out by Tyson Fury in a WBC world title clash in April. Franklin, 29, will be looking to extend his undefeated record from 21 fights and put himself in contention for a lucrative payday against one of the divisions leading men.

There is little love lost between the two camps, who were involved in a heated exchange during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Whyte – labelled a “wounded lion wandering in the jungle” by Franklin’s trainer Jesse Addison – was pulled away from the face-off after an altercation with the American’s promoter Dmitry Salita.

Despite being stopped by Fury, Whyte remains hopeful he can again make an impact on the division.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Dillian Whyte, promoter Eddie Hearn and Jermaine Franklin pose for a photograph during a Dillian Whyte v Jermaine Franklin Press Conference at Royal Institute of British Architects on November 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“I still have time and I am still young enough to correct the mistakes and stand in there and have a very good chance of being a world heavyweight champion,” said Whyte, who was knocked out in two out of his last three fights.

Franklin is determined to put on a good show and silence the home crowd. The American said: “This is my chance to show that I can go toe-to-toe with any heavyweight in the world. I am coming to finish him, so he better not be looking past me.”

How can I watch?

The fight will not be broadcast by a TV network but instead will be hosted by online streaming service DAZN. The service is available on smart TVs, consoles, mobiles and tablets. It costs £7.99 per month for a subscription. Coverage of the event will start from 7pm on the service.

When is the ring-walk?

The undercards are set to begin from 5.50pm with the first two bouts to be streamed on YouTube. Full coverage will then move to DAZN from 7pm with Whyte and Franklin expected to make their walks to the ring from 10.30pm onwards.

Full undercard and running order

Live on DAZN

Dillian Whyte v Jermaine Franklin

Fabio Wardley vs Nathan Gorman (British Heavyweight Title)

Pat McCormack vs Christian Nicols Andino

Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Ester Sanchez (International Super-Lightweight Title)

Cheavon Clarke vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich

Mark Dickinson vs Gideon Onyenani

Live on before the bell

George Liddard vs Nikola Matic

