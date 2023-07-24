Yorkshire darts sensation Beau Greaves will be back on the World Championship stage this year after continuing her domination of the women’s game.

The 19-year-old from Doncaster, pictured, stormed to the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay title at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens at the weekend, hammering Japan’s Mikuru Suzuki 6-1 in the final and losing just four legs throughout the one-day event.

“I wasn't at my best, but I got over the line, so I'm really happy,” said Greaves of a success which sealed her qualification for November’s Grand Slam and the 2023/24 PDC World Darts Championship.

“I didn't think I was going to win this with the way I was playing. I'm so excited to be going to the Grand Slam and the World Championship, but I need to practise more.

Matchplay champion Beau Greaves of Doncaster (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

"I need to get more comfortable on the big stage.”

The Winter Gardens is second only to London’s Alexandra Palace, which hosts the World Championship, in terms of darting stages.

“It means everything [to win this title],” added Greaves, who made her World Championship debut last December.

“I've got so much respect for all of the ladies that have played up here and I'm looking forward to another great year.”

Greaves kicked off her Matchplay campaign with a 4-0 victory over Dutch debutant Noa-Lynn van Leuven, who became the first trans woman to compete in a PDC televised event.

Greaves then recovered from a sluggish start to defeat Ireland’s Robyn Byrne 5-3 at the semi-final stage, hitting back from 3-2 down.

In the final Suzuki was punished for a miscount in the opening leg and the Yorkshirewoman capitalised to seize the early initiative, crashing in five perfect darts to break throw in leg two.

She fired in a second 180 en route to a 3-0 lead, before exploiting further misses from Suzuki in leg four to continue the procession.

