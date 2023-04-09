Beaten by eight tries to three by Jersey, second in the league, Doncaster fought hard throughout, but the Reds’ powerful forwards created too many promising positions from which they scored-four tries in each half.
A try after only 42 seconds by flanker, Robbie Smith, suggested Doncaster would produce a memorable performance, but gradually Jersey gained control, scoring tries on 8, 13,18 and 26 minutes.
However, sustained pressure by the Knights’ forwards resulted in a penalty try and when centre Joe Margetts’s try was converted by scrum half Alex Dolly, Doncaster’s chances grew as they were behind by only 28-24.
Sadly, although remaining competitive, they couldn’t build on this brief momentum and, instead, Jersey, who’ve lost only once in 19 league games, added four more tries as their pack proved to be too strong for Doncaster’s defence.
Doncaster’s season has been damaged by too many injuries, but they remain sixth on 46 points with nine wins and 10 defeats.