DONCASTER KNIGHTS have now lost consecutive Championship games at home, but with two remaining league games at Castle Park against Cornish Pirates next week and then leaders Ealing Trailfinders, they should be optimistic of recovering some form.

FRUSTRATION: Doncaster Knights head coach Steve Boden. Picture: Tony Johnson

Beaten by eight tries to three by Jersey, second in the league, Doncaster fought hard throughout, but the Reds’ powerful forwards created too many promising positions from which they scored-four tries in each half.

A try after only 42 seconds by flanker, Robbie Smith, suggested Doncaster would produce a memorable performance, but gradually Jersey gained control, scoring tries on 8, 13,18 and 26 minutes.

However, sustained pressure by the Knights’ forwards resulted in a penalty try and when centre Joe Margetts’s try was converted by scrum half Alex Dolly, Doncaster’s chances grew as they were behind by only 28-24.

Sadly, although remaining competitive, they couldn’t build on this brief momentum and, instead, Jersey, who’ve lost only once in 19 league games, added four more tries as their pack proved to be too strong for Doncaster’s defence.