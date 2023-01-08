ANY optimism that Doncaster would start the New Year on a positive note by reproducing their excellent Boxing Day win in the Championship disappeared sadly at the Mennaye Field in Penzance where they lost 37-15.

The Knights, though, have a quick opportunity to return to form on Saturday at Castle Park against Hartpury, the Gloucestershire club, with an identical league record as Doncaster: six wins and five defeats from 11 games with only one point separating the fifth and sixth teams.

The contest against Pirates turned brutally in favour of the home team following a yellow card against Doncaster hooker, George Roberts, who was sent to the sin bin for foul play on 52 minutes.

With Doncaster now reduced to 14 men only, the Knights collapsed, letting in 12 points in Roberts’ absence: two tries and a conversion in only five minutes.

FRUSTRATION: Doncaster Knights coach Steve Boden wasn't happy with certain 'braindead' aspects of his team's play on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson

So, after competing evenly in the first half during which centre Joe Margetts scored a fine try, set up by rampaging forwards John Kelly and Thom Smith, and winger Robbie Smith, Doncaster’s competitive position at 8-8 rapidly fell apart as they now found themselves struggling at 20-8.

Indeed, their problems were to deteriorate further. Although scrum half Alex Dolly’s try and conversion in the 71st minute hinted at a limited revival to reduce the gap to 23-15, Pirates finished powerfully, scoring two more tries late in the second half to bring their total scored after the break to 29 points: four tries, three conversions and a penalty.

However, on a dispiriting afternoon in thick mud on the playing surface at the Mennaye, some Doncaster individuals stood out during an entertaining match.

Forwards Ehize Ehizode, Smith and Kelly played aggressively throughout, taking on the Pirates’ pack and making regular raids into their opponents’ 22, and another encouraging aspect of the Knights’ play was the swift handling of the backs in difficult conditions.

As Doncaster now prepare for Saturday’s Championship game against Hartpury, an attacking side, they’ll be keen not to repeat the defensive errors allowing Pirates to score late tries on 74 and 79 minutes.

But as coach Steve Boden acknowledged the damage had been done much earlier in the second half:

“ Our indiscipline was appalling and unacceptable and there was no excuse for the yellow card.That changed the momentum and while we’d played some good stuff in the first half, our kicking game was poor.

“We conceded 12 points in five minutes because we were braindead. Looking ahead to this Saturday, Hartpury are a good team and we expect a tough game.”

Meanwhile, the new signing from Ealing Trailfinders, utility back Jack Metcalf, made his Doncaster debut and looks promising.

Cornish Pirates: Cant, Wedlake, Parata, Smith, Wyatt, Bazalgette, Kessell(Schwarz 78), Walker(Norey 64), Crane(Adkins 64), Johnson (Beaton 64), Teague (Fender 39), Britton, Everett, Gibson (Tuima 60), Nagle-Taylor.

Doncaster Knights: Holden, Simpson, Margetts (Metcalf 52), Edwards, R Smith, Olver (McBryde 76), Dolly (Green 77), Carlile (Wayland 58), Roberts, Armstrong (Wilson 67), Ehizode, Mintern (Sigren 68), Hudson, T Smith (Cardew 76), Kelly.