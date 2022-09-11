Doncaster Knights' head coach, Steve Boden. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

At one stage, it seemed that the Knights, who finished second last season, might repeat their remarkable win at Vallis Way last spring, but errors and Ealing’s big and powerful pack brought about their defeat by four tries to one.

When debutant winger, George Simpson, scored a thrilling try, converted by fly half Sam Olver, Doncaster deservedly seized a 7-5 lead, but from then on Ealing gradually gained some control and after the interval scored three more tries on 47, 55 and 79 minutes.

Olver’s penalty on 60 minutes reduced Ealing’s advantage to 22-10, and while Doncaster’s handling and forwards created promising positions, the London club, some of whose players are paid £100,00 a season, finished on top as Australian and replacement flanker, Carlo Tizzano, shot through for a converted try just before the end of a competitive clash.

Doncaster Knights' Sam Olver converted George Simpson's thrilling first-half try, but it couldn't prevent defeat at Ealing. Picture: Tony Johnson

Knights’ coach, Steve Boden,saw plenty to encourage him as he prepares his squad for another away match at Hartpury on Saturday.

“ We showed lots of intent and desire and defended well against the most powerful team in the Championship, but the dam was always going to burst.

“ When we attacked, we looked dangerous, but our discipline was poor and the scrum was not up to standard to compete at the top.

“ Having said that, we competed well for long periods against a team with a budget running into millions.”

Doncaster’s match-day squad of 23 players included seven new players among whom Simpson, James Wayland, Mark Wilson and Ehize Ehizode provided promise for the future.

Ealing Trailfinders: Holmes, Metcalf, Bodilly, Bird-Tulloch, Cordy Redden, Williams, Hampson, Whyte, Campher, Thiede, De Wee,

Maddison, Farrar, Uzokwe, Smid.

Doncaster Knights: Davey, Simpson, Margetts, Edwards(Strachan 66), Holden(R.Smith 70), Olver, Dolly(Green 74), Davidson(Wayland 72), Edgson(Roberts 56), Foster(Wilson 16). Kelly(Ehizode 74), Murphy, Hudson, Carew(Daly 50), Smith.