Newcastle Falcons’ George Wacokecoke is the latest recruit as Doncaster Knights continue planning ahead for next season.

Joe Ford’s ambitious Knights – who complete their Championship campaign at Hartpury today – have added Fijian centre Wacokecoke for the 2024-25 season.

Head coach Ford said: “George is an awesome signing, he’s a player that can produce moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’s a player that’s tough to coach at times as he’s a very special talent and we’re very excited to get him down here to Castle Park playing week in and week out for us, it’s going to be brilliant to watch.

INCOMING: George Wacokecoke - pictured in action for Newcastle Falcons against Worcester Warriors - will line up for Doncaster Knights next season. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

“We’ve done very well to get him here, there was a lot of interest from France but he wanted to come and be a part of what we are building here.

“He’s worked with Darren Fearn (new forwards coach for the 2024-25 season), and Darren couldn’t speak more highly of him.

“We can’t wait to work with him and he’s also excited to show us what he capable of doing, he’s a top quality signing and such a quality player.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wacokecoke, pictured, started his career at Northampton and helped the Falcons to promotion from the Championship back in 2019. It's the latest of several impressive signings for Doncaster.

Earlier this week, Exeter Chiefs lock Cory Teague signed on the dotted line.

“He’s a great young talent, he’s played a lot of Championship rugby for his age, abrasive second row, very physical and always up for the fight, so he will be a great addition for the Knights squad for next year,” said Ford

Bath full-back Brendan Owen also has agreed to head to South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was at Jersey previously and went on loan to Bath for a short spell,” said Ford. “He’s a top quality full-back and can give us versatility in other positions as well.”

Doncaster have made three changes in their starting XV for the trip to Hartpury. Andrew Foster comes in for Lewis Thiede, while Charles Beckett – in his last game before retirement – replaces Evan Mintern.

Sam Olver comes in at No 10, replacing Russell Bennett.