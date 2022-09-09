Doncaster Knights enjoy a beer while Ealing Trailfinders spend big in pursuit of RFU Championship title

Last season’s top two in the Championship do battle in the 2022/23 season opener on Saturday with Ealing once again having spent plenty of money to try and win the title.

They pipped Doncaster to it last year, although both teams would have been denied access to the Premiership on the grounds that their stadia did not have a minimum capacity of 10,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster, again, are not as well resourced, but head coach Steve Boden has a secret weapon to rely on, even if he accepts a sustained title challenge might be harder this time around.

Steve Boden - fostering the team environment at Doncaster Knights with a few cold beers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"It's going to be a hell of a challenge today, Ealing are spending more than probably two or three Premiership clubs,” said Boden.

"They’ve signed Jonah Holmes who is a Wales international. They’re not messing about.

"It was a close finish last year but they’ve gone the extra mile to make sure it’s not a close finish this year.

“Ampthill have recruited well, they’re already hard to play against; Jersey have spent a ridiculous amount of money this year, so I think it’s going to be a really tough season for us to keep competing.

"The way we run things here might be different to other clubs, we work really hard but we also enjoy each other’s company off the field. We work really hard on our team environment and ethos.”

Asked if there is anything specific Boden does to foster that environment, he quipped: "Yeah, we have a beer. There’s nothing better to bring men together than beer.

"Hopefully that can carry us through in some of the tough parts of the season.”

Doncaster begin the new campaign with holes still to fill in their squad.

They signed Australian prop James Wayland this week and have an agreement in place to bring a back-rower in possibly next week. Those two add to the 19 players who remained at the club and 11 new signings.

“We just can’t seem to get the right person at the moment, that’s to do with the player market as it is and the financial boundaries we work in,” said Boden.