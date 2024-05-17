Doncaster Knights have been getting busy this week with their planning for next season.

The Championship side, fresh from a season-defining win over champions Ealing Trailfinders last Saturday, have since announced the signing of five players for the 2024/25 campaign.

Tighthead prop Joe Jones was the first signing announced from Scarlets Rugby. The 28-year-old has also played for Sale, Cardiff Blues, Perpignan and Coventry.

Head coach Joe Ford said: “Joe will make a massive impact but from working with him previously, and knowing his character, we know that he will be invaluable in our environment.”

Hull-born Jordan Olowofela, pictured playing for Western Force in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2021, has signed for Doncaster Knights for the 2024/25 season (Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Hull-born centre/winger Jordon Olowofela joins from Nottingham having worked alongside Ford at Leicester Tigers.

"He’s a player who’s got genuine speed, in testing at Leicester he was faster than Jonny May, he’s excited and has loads of experience from playing in the Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and he’s also been playing really well for Nottingham this year, so we’re very excited to see him at Castle Park for next season,” said Ford of the 26-year-old.

Another Yorkshireman joining from Nottingham is former Hull Ionians and Rotherham Titans fly-half Morgan Bunting.

Ford said: “The exciting thing about Morgan is, there’s a lot more in him. The way he attacks the line, there’s a lot of growth there, his kicking game is really good and he’s tough, again, one that will add a lot of quality to our squad.”

Hooker Fred Davies has joined from Bristol Bears, while the fifth and final signing of the week is a familiar face at Castle Park in back rower Thom Smith, who played for the club in the 2021/22 season before going on to win the Championship with Jersey.