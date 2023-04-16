All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
7 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
9 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
10 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
10 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
11 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Doncaster Knights have only themselves to blame for 14-13 defeat to Cornish Pirates

Battered by injuries and beaten at Castle Park in the Championship for the third consecutive game, Doncaster’s climax to the season is ending badly with two league games remaining.

By Guy Williams
Published 16th Apr 2023, 21:08 BST

Without question, Doncaster should have beaten Pirates in a close battle and would have secured an urgently required win if a last-minute penalty attempt by scrum half, Alex Dolly, had been accurate.

With Pirates leading 14-13 after scoring two tries to the one by Knights’ winger, Maliq Holden ,they were penalised, 45 metres from their posts. Dolly, who’d already struck two penalties and a conversion but had missed a penalty on 50 minutes, was suddenly given the opportunity to seize what ought to have been Doncaster’s 10th league victory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly, his attempt veered wide of the Pirates’ posts. The Cornish visitors, outplayed in terms of territory and possession in the second half, survived by a point when they should have lost.

Most Popular
Alex Dolly missed a penalty that could have won it at the end. (Picture: Tony Johnson)Alex Dolly missed a penalty that could have won it at the end. (Picture: Tony Johnson)
Alex Dolly missed a penalty that could have won it at the end. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Doncaster failed to score from several promising attacking positions and have only themselves to blame.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster KnightsCastle ParkPirates