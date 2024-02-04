Margetts’ high tackle on Cambridge centre Jamie Benson saw him land on his neck, and as Benson received treatment, the referee, Hamish Grant, produced a red card which could mean that the Doncaster player will be banned for a month or more.

Now reduced to 14 men only, Doncaster needed to defend their 26-19 lead against enterprising opponents who’d scored three tries to the Knights’ four from fly half Billy McBryde, prop Conor Davidson and backs Jack Metcalf and Joe Bedlow.

With the outcome uncertain, a penalty on 66 minutes by full back Russell Bennett provided some relief to a team which had wasted several chances to increase their control.