Doncaster Knights rediscover winning habit at Caldy

Doncaster Knights returned to winning ways in convincing fashion thanks to a ruthless second-half performance.

By YP Sport
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:48 BST

The Knights have taken a bit of a backward step this season having finished second last season and flirted with promotion.

In a swathe of conceded points, they have milled around mid-table most of the Championship season, and came into this final away game of the season on a run of just one win in six league games.

But despite a scrappy first half in which only a Joe Margetts try and five points from Alex Dolly gave them a 10-7 lead, they cut loose in the second period.

Doncaster Knights got back to winning ways (Picture: Tony Johnson)
Doncaster Knights got back to winning ways (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Dolly and Maliq Holden scored quick-fire tries at the start of the second half as Doncaster asserted their authority over Caldy.

Connor Edwards scored the bonus-point clinching try, collecting a pass from Will Yarnell and using the dummy run of Dolly to create space to touch down. Robbie Smith dove on Billy McBryde’s kick for the fifth try.

