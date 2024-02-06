Doncaster Knights to host England Under-19s game with France in March
England’s Under-19s will take on France Under-19s at Doncaster Knights’ ground on Saturday, March 30, kick-off 1pm, before they move on to an away game in Italy the following week.
The Under-19s side is an avenue for England Rugby pathway players for developing their skillsets with meaningful gametime on the international circuit. The squad will consist of players eligible for Under-20s selection in the summer’s World Rugby U20 Championships in South Africa, who missed out on selection for this year’s Under-20 Six Nations, which runs through February and March.
It is also a significant feather in the cap of Yorkshire’s leading side in the pyramid, Doncaster Knights, who prior to Covid and before the rapid growth of the women’s team, regularly hosted international matches for England’s Red Roses.
Tickets are £12 per adult for seating, and £8 standing, with Under-16s going free. For details visit Doncaster Knights website.