England’s Under-19s will take on France Under-19s at Doncaster Knights’ ground on Saturday, March 30, kick-off 1pm, before they move on to an away game in Italy the following week.

The Under-19s side is an avenue for England Rugby pathway players for developing their skillsets with meaningful gametime on the international circuit. The squad will consist of players eligible for Under-20s selection in the summer’s World Rugby U20 Championships in South Africa, who missed out on selection for this year’s Under-20 Six Nations, which runs through February and March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also a significant feather in the cap of Yorkshire’s leading side in the pyramid, Doncaster Knights, who prior to Covid and before the rapid growth of the women’s team, regularly hosted international matches for England’s Red Roses.

Doncaster Knights will host England Under-19s on Saturday March 30 (Picture: Tony Johnson)