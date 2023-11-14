All Sections
Doncaster teen Joshua Berry one good round away from DP World Tour

One more round under par on Wednesday could be enough to secure Doncaster amateur Joshua Berry a place on the DP World Tour.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 14th Nov 2023, 19:10 GMT

For the 18-year-old stands on 14 under par after five of six rounds in final qualifying for the DP World Tour.

That is good enough for a share of 16th place, nine shots adrift of leader Sebastian Friedrichsen of Denmark, but crucially, inside the top 25 and ties who at the end of six rounds will earn playing privileges on the continent’s main circuit.

He takes a three-shot cushion on the positions outside the top 25 into the final round at Infinitum Golf (Lakes & Hills Courses) in Tarragona, Spain, after adding a level-par 71 on Tuesday to earlier rounds of 67, 68, 70, 67.

Amateur Joshua Berry of Doncaster plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during Day Three of the final stage of the DP World Tour's Qualifying School on the Hills Course at Infinitum Golf on November 12, 2023 in Tarragona, Spain. (Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Amateur Joshua Berry of Doncaster plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during Day Three of the final stage of the DP World Tour's Qualifying School on the Hills Course at Infinitum Golf on November 12, 2023 in Tarragona, Spain. (Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Sheffield’s Joe Dean is one of those on the outside looking in, sitting on 11 under par in a tie for 33rd after rounds of 69, 72, 67, 67, 71.

Dean needs to go under par to have any chance on Wednesday, as does Wath’s George Mason who is three shots further back on eight under.

