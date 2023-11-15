Doncaster teenager Joshua Berry and Joe Dean earn places on DP World Tour after surviving Qualifying School exam

An 18-year-old amateur from Doncaster and a 29-year-old professional from Sheffield will play on the DP World Tour next season after surviving a nerve-shredding final day at Qualifying School.

Teenager Joshua Berry birdied the 15th hole to climb out of a tie for the last place to earn playing privileges for next season and into a share of 17th on 15 under par, a position he would retain with three pars to finish his six-round ordeal at Infinitum Golf (Lakes & Hills Courses) in Tarragona, Spain, with a 71.

Joe Dean, a long-time professional who plays on - amongst other circuits - the north of England-based 2020protour, birdied the last hole for the sixth successive day to post a 68 and finish on 14-under.

At the time, it looked like he would be comfortably in the top 25, but as he sat in the clubhouse and the scores came in, that mark dropped into a nerve-jangling, but ultimately successful, tie for 22nd place; that closing four on the par-five 18th proving oh so crucial.

Off to the big leagues: Doncaster amateur Joshua Berry of England (amateur) plays his tee shot on the 1st hole during Day Five of the final stage of the DP World Tour's Qualifying School on the Lakes Course at Infinitum Golf on November 14, 2023 in Tarragona, Spain. (Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Dean, pictured, who qualified for the Open Championship in 2017 and played on the Challenge Tour in 2019 before losing his card, can call himself a DP World Tour player at long last.

For Berry, the 2021 Yorkshire Amateur Champion, this graduation to the leading circuit in the world outside America’s PGA Tour, comes a lot quicker and while he is still an amateur.

He is ranked 136th in Europe after finishing third at the North of England Open Amateur Championship and at the English Men’s Amateur Championship earlier this summer, as well as representing his country.

Now though, he will turn professional and has a schedule on the DP World Tour in the 2024 season – which begins next week – to plan for.

Joe Dean of England has successfully negotiated six rounds at the DP World Tour's Qualifying School and will play on the main tour in 2024 (Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Both players successfully negotiated all three stages of qualifying over the last few months.

With the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Dan Bradbury and Dan Brown all winners on tour this year and contesting the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai this week, plus Alex Fitzpatrick, Daniel Gavins and Marcus Armitage also playing next season, it is yet another feather in the cap for Yorkshire golf.

Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs secretary Jonathan Plaxton said: “We are delighted that they have achieved a place on the DP World Tour, Joshua at the first attempt and Joe after many years of hard work and graft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This opens up a whole new chapter for Joshua, he’s young enough to go out on Tour and just enjoy himself, see how he fares.

"Joe has a bit more experience of playing for money so might adapt quicker, but it’s exciting for both and we’re delighted not just for those two but their respective teams who have helped them along the way.”

Freddy Schott eagled the final hole to secure a two-stroke victory and lead the 33 players onto the DP World Tour.

Two-time DP World Tour winner, Tom Lewis, will also return to golf’s global tour after turning his week around with a ten under par 61 on day four.