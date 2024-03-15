Driffield RUFC eyeing double trophy glory after following up Twickenham with Yorkshire Cup final

Almost a year later, the Regional One North East club have booked their place in yet another final, following a resounding 41-7 win away to Scarborough in the Yorkshire Cup last weekend.

That result means the fifth-tier side will now face either Goole or Cleckheaton, whose semi-final is still to be played, at Castle Park in May for a chance to add further silverware to the East Yorkshire team’s rapidly growing trophy cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the triumph at Silver Royd, Driffield’s rugby chair Patrick Burdass paid testament to his side’s commitment to the local competition.

Twickeham glory for Driffield RUFC in the Papa Johns Community Cup last season. Can they repeat the feat in the 2024 Yorkshire Cup final?

“We knew we’d be in for a tough game,” Burdass told The Yorkshire Post. “We went as strong as we could because we’ve always taken the Yorkshire Cup really seriously.

“We also knew Scarborough were on a bit of a good run of form since Christmas.

“Scarborough came at us for the first half which we thought they would do, and then in the second half we got on top a little bit and came out comfortable winners in the end.

“Overall, we certainly knew we were in a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were lots out there watching and a full house present for lunch. So, alongside the positive result, the whole day was good for rugby as well. That’s also an important factor.”

With a journey to Doncaster on Saturday, May 18, written into the club calendar after that result, those at Kelleythorpe harbour hopes the entire town will recreate an environment like last term’s atmosphere in the capital.

For that fixture, which finished 34-17 in Driffield’s favour due to a remarkable second-half showing, it seemed as though the whole town had travelled to the national stadium.

If the same can occur in around two months’ time, Burdass believes they could be onto a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s two cup finals in two years, so we’ve been fairly fortunate, haven’t we?

“The Yorkshire Cup has been a bit like the Papa Johns Cup. We bought into that last year like we have done with the Yorkshire Cup and things went our way.

“It ended up with the biggest day in our club’s history at Twickenham, and a day anyone with something to do with Driffield will never forget.

“Looking at the league this term we’re in a difficult spot for the title race, but a Yorkshire Cup final in May is something we’re all looking forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure if we support it as well as we did at Twickenham, hopefully most of the town will come down to Doncaster and make it a special day for us and hopefully come back with another trophy.”

Before the big day arrives, Driffield have a promotion fight on their hands as the four-horse battle for a spot in National League Two North reaches its closing stages.

Burdass’ side are currently in fourth place and a mere three points away from league leaders York after 19 games. And with a visit to second-placed Heath to come on Saturday, a shot at top spot very much remains within the club’s grasp.

“We’re still in there with a shout, so we’ll go to Heath and give it everything,” said Burdass.

“It will be tough, no doubt, as Heath is no easy place to go to.