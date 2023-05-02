Tries from Dan Ramsden, captain Matthew Jenkinson, Robbie Rix and Adam Brankley, as well as the immaculate boot of fly-half James Watts with 14 points, saw the Yorkshiremen home in style.

It meant a victorious first ever trip to English rugby’s headquarters in Driffield’s 97-year history.

The teams went in level at 10-10, with Havant wrestling themselves back into the game thanks to an Armandus Morgan try and five points from captain Joel Knight’s boot, but the second half performance from Driffield was too much for the Hampshire side.

Driffield players celebrate their Papa John's Community Cup success at Twickenham.

Driffield came out of the blocks faster with a penalty from Watts inside the first three minutes, before hooker Ramsden crashed over at the back of a dominant driving maul to give them an early 10-0 lead.

The East Yorkshireman found their rhythm in a blistering second half spell, and scored three tries, first through captain Jenkinson, who capitalised on Jack Sowersby’s hack through and Joe Robinson’s pass to dot down, before winger Rix dived into the corner. Rix then turned creator to find No 8 Brankley, who also finished in the corner, with Watts’ kicking simply incredible, nailing each kick from the touchline.

There was a late score for Havant prop Thomas Lindsay, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation after a phenomenal display from Driffield.

Driffield captain Matthew Jenkinson said: “It’s surreal, I still don’t think it has sunk in, it is absolutely awesome, it means so much to the club, I think we didn’t really expect to get this far when the cup run started, we were lacking players, but it just seems like we have just edged on and on and I cannot believe it.

“We went in the changing room and said if we play our game, we will beat them, because we play expansively, we play wide, we have some really good players and I was so filled with confidence we were going to do that and I think even if we lost playing our own game, it would have been fine.

“To play at Twickenham is absolutely incredible, to win at Twickenham is even more incredible, we are off to the Cabbage Patch now to celebrate and then who knows where, we don’t know London that well!”

The Papa Johns Community Cup was created to provide a crescendo to the end of the grassroots season, keeping players engaged throughout the spring and giving clubs a chance to still compete for silverware regardless of how their league campaign went.

Over 500 clubs took part in 29 competitions across the women’s and men’s game, with the home of England Rugby hosting the first set of finals.

The next set of Papa Johns Community Cup Finals days will held across the weekend of 6 and 7 May at Sixways, Twickenham, Stonex and Darlington Mowden Park.