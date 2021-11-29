Dubai beckons for David O’Meara’s Lord Glitters this winter

Upper Helmsley trainer David O’Meara is eyeing another spell in Dubai and possibly fitting in a trip to Saudi Arabia in February for the Neom Turf Cup as well.
The eight-year-old grey returned to O’Meara’s North Yorkshire stables from Bahrain on Thursday night after his thrilling win when he came from last to first to land the £262,500 first prize under an inspired Jason Watson and take his total career earnings past £2m.
A former Royal Ascot winner, Lord Glitters runs in the colours of Sandra Turnbull and her late husband Geoff.
“He’s grand and he looks very well. He showed in Bahrain he’s all class,” said O’Meara. “He might do Dubai and he may do Saudi as well. Anyway, he’ll run abroad during the winter.
“The race he might go for in Saudi is the mile-and-a-quarter race, True Self won it for Willie Mullins.”
Lord Glitters enjoyed a successful stint in Dubai last winter, winning the Group One Jebel Hatta and the Group Two Singspiel Stakes.