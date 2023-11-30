Doncaster will hold a precautionary inspection this morning as the current cold snap begins to bite.

A seven-card meeting is due to get underway on Town Moor at 11.45am, but a check will be made at 7.30 to ensure racing can be staged.

Clerk of the course Paul Barker said: “We’d race today, but temperatures are due to drop again this evening, lower than they’ve been for the last two nights, and daytime temperatures tomorrow aren’t as warm as they are today.

“There’s a chance of wintry showers this evening, so fingers crossed we get a bit of cloud cover which will help us stay above freezing.”

Early check: Officials at Doncaster will carry out an inspection at 7.30 on Friday morning to see if the jumps meeting can be held. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Racegoers are advised to check the course’s X account (@DoncasterRaces) for the latest update before travelling.

Officials at Newbury will also stage a precautionary inspection at 7.30am to decide whether day one of the track’s Coral Gold Cup meeting on Friday can go ahead as scheduled.

The Berkshire circuit is due to host to a quality two-day fixture, with Grade Two honours up for grabs in both the Coral Long Distance Hurdle and the John Francome Novices’ Chase on Friday’s card.

Irish raider Colonel Mustard will bid to open his account up against Paul Nicholls’ Hermes Allen in the Francome race.