East Yorkshire cycling fans set to welcome INEOS Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma teams in Tour of Britain

Two of the biggest teams in world cycling will be coming to Yorkshire in September for the Tour of Britain.

British squad INEOS Grenadiers will be joined by Jumbo-Visma, the Dutch team that has just helped Jonas Vingegaard win the Tour de France for a second successive year.

Spain’s Movistar, German outfit BORA-Hansgrohe and Team dsm-firmenich from the Netherlands complete the five-strong line-up of World Tour teams that will be fleshed out by six UCI ProTeams, four continental teams and a squad representing Great Britain.

The eight-day race gets underway in Altincham on Sunday, September 3, and visits Yorkshire for the third stage from Goole to Beverley on Tuesday, September 3.

Gonzalo Serrano of Team Movistar, left, beats Tom Pidcock, right, of Team INEOS Grenadier in a lunge for the finish line at the end of Stage Four of the 2022 AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Redcar to Helmsley last September (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

The Tour of Britain returned to Yorkshire last year for the first time in a decade for a thrilling race that finished with home favourite Tom Pidcock almost claiming what would have been a popu lar stage win in Helmsley.

Held during the second week of the Vuelta Espana, cycling’s third and final grand tour of the summer, the teams selected for the Tour of Britain could see a number of riders selected who rode the Tour de France earlier this summer.

Indeed, previous winners of the stage race show the calibre of rider who has come to the event, two-time world champion Julian Alaphillipe (2018), Dutch fan favourite Mathieu van der Poel (2019), and Belgian star Wout Van Aert (2021).

Leeds rider Pidcock finished runner-up in the general classification last year behind Movistar’s Gonzalo Serrano who will be looking to become the second two-time champion of the race behind Lars Boom (2011, 2017).

Yorkshire's Tom Pidcock of INEOS Grenadiers ahead of a stage of the Tour de France earlier this month (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

From a Yorkshire perspective there could be lots of interest, with Pidcock joined by three fellow White Rose riders in the INEOS Grenadies team; former national champions Ben Swift and Connor Swift, and Ben Turner who had to abandon his debut Tour de France in the second week due to illness.

Since 2016, the race has been watched by an average of 1.3m roadside spectators and has generated £27.6m of yearly net economic benefit for the UK economy, according to research by Frontline.

Tour of Britain Stages

Stage one: Sunday 3 September, Altrincham to Manchester

Stage two: Monday 4 September, Wrexham to Wrexham

Stage three: Tuesday 5 September, Goole to Beverley

Stage four: Wednesday 6 September, Sherwood Forest to Newark-on-Trent

Stage five: Thursday 7 September, Felixstowe to Felixstowe

Stage six: Friday 8 September, Southend-on-Sea to Harlow

Stage seven: Saturday 9 September, Tewkesbury to Gloucester

Stage eight: Sunday 10 September, Margam Country Park to Caerphilly

Teams

UCI WorldTeams: BORA – hansgrohe (Germany), INEOS Grenadiers (Great Britain), Jumbo – Visma (Netherlands), Movistar Team (Spain), Team dsm-firmenich (Netherlands);

UCI ProTeams: Bingoal WB (Belgium), Bolton Equities Black Spoke (New Zealand), Equipo Kern Pharma (Spain) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Switzerland), Team Flanders – Baloise (Belgium), Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Norway);

UCI Continental Teams: Global 6 Cycling (New Zealand), Saint Piran (Great Britain), TDT-Unibet Cycling Team (Netherlands), TRINITY Racing (Great Britain);