David Egan's mount Mishriff is favourite for today's Juddmonte International, the Ebor Festival's opening day highlight.

Flat racing’s rising star completed a huge global double with victories aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mishriff in the Saudi Cup and the Dubai Sheema Classic earlier in the year.

Retained jockey to owner Prince Faisal, Egan was in the saddle when the colt finished third behind St Mark’s Basilica in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

They went one better when chasing home Adayar, the Epsom Derby winner, in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

The grandson of legendary Irish jockey and trainer Dessie Hughes, he is wary of the challenge posed by Aidan O’Brien’s Love, who won last year’s Yorkshire Oaks.

But he retains every confidence in his mount’s duability – and ability. “Everything has gone smoothly, his preparation has been good,” he said.

“I was really pleased with how he progressed from the Eclipse to the King George. I thought the King George run was a fantastic run, finishing behind an absolute monster in Adayar, giving him so much weight.

“We don’t need to give the three-year-olds as much weight in the Juddmonte and I think dropping my lad back to a mile-and-a-quarter will only play to his strengths.