TRAINER John Quinn was making no excuses for Highfield Princess after the superstar mare had to make do with minor honours in her bid for back-to-back victories in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

Success in the five-furlong contest was the middle leg of a Group One treble for the the six-year-old last summer, with her Knavesmire triumph sandwiched by two other top-level wins in the Prix Maurice de Gheest in France and the Flying Five in Ireland.

Having twice run well in defeat at Royal Ascot in June, Highfield Princess enjoyed a confidence-boosting win at Goodwood three weeks ago and hopes were high that she could successfully her crown – but in Live In The Dream she faced a rival who had failed to read to script.

With her regular partner Jason Hart in the saddle, Quinn’s ace looked to be perfectly positioned throughout as she tracked a fierce pace set by the Adam West-trained outsider. But try as she might, Highfield Princess was unable to reel in the all-the-way winner, with a length separating them at the line.

WINNER: Live In The Dream ridden by jockey Sean Kirrane wins the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on day three of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York Racecourse. Picture: Simon Marper/PA

“She ran a great race, well done to the winner – that’s racing,” Quinn said. “The winner got away and well done to them. She’s run a fantastic race and she’s a horse of two lifetimes.

“As long as she’s all right we’ll go to the Curragh (Flying Five), that’s the plan.”

Three-quarters of a length behind Highfield Princess in third was her Royal Ascot conqueror Bradsell, who had been kept fresh by Archie Watson since that victory in the King’s Stand.

There is every chance the pair will lock horns again before the season is out.

FIRST HOME: Jockey Sean Kirrane celebrates on Live In The Dream after winning the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York Racecourse. Picture: Simon Marper/PA

Lake Forest highlighted his potential star quality when storming to Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.

William Haggas’ charge was sent off 16-1 for the Group Two contest, but he arrived at the Knavesmire with some smart form in the book having finished second to Jasour in the July Stakes earlier in the season.

Archie Watson’s Action Point had led the field along for the majority of the six-furlong event, but it was those on the near side that came to the fore in the closing stages with the son of No Nay Never and Aidan O’Brien’s Windsor Castle second Johannes Brahms bursting clear to dispute the outcome.

It was Tom Marquand’s mount who pulled out extra and powered home to score by a length from the Ballydoyle challenger.

CATCH ME: Jockey Tom Marquand celebrates on Lake Forest after winning the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York Racecourse. Picture: Simon Marper/PA

The final day of the festival sees Frankie Dettori link up with Willie Mullins as the Closutton handler unleashes a two-pronged assault on the Sky Bet Ebor.

Mullins won the prestigious handicap in 2009 and although always having the race circled on his calendar, has been out of luck on subsequent visits to the Knavesmire.

This year it is Royal Ascot runner-up Absurde and one-time Group Three scorer Jackfinbar that carry the hopes of the multiple champion National Hunt trainer, and he has called up a crack team of jockeys with Dettori set to reunite with Absurde for his York swansong, while William Buick is on board the latter.

“Both horses are in good shape,” said Mullins. “We have one inside and one outside after the draw. Both jockeys are in good form and we’re looking forward to the race.

“It’s a race we look at every year if we have something good enough and qualified to go for it, so we’re hoping for a good run.”

Elsewhere, the high-class Nostrum bids to get back to winning ways in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes.

Sir Michael Stoute’s talented son of Kingman has won three of his five career starts and having missed the first half of his three-year-old campaign through a setback, returned in imperious fashion in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket.