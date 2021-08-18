This was Alcohol Free and Oisin Murphy winning the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on their last outing for owner Jeff Smith and trainer Andrew Balding.

Then, he expected to win the celebrated race for Qatar Racing and trainer John Gosden. Today, he ventures, he has “everything to gain and nothing to lose” when Andrew Balding’s filly canters to the post for owner Jeff Smith.

Now a three-time Group One winner after wins in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, and Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, today is the first time that Alcohol Free attempts 10 furlongs.

And while her pedigree, and form, suggest that she’s a specialist miler, the sporting decision of connections to contest the world’s premier Flat race on ratings creates a new dimension to today’s test.

Worth £1m, the centrepiece of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival opening day sees Alcohol Free take on proven middle distance performers in the form of Mishriff and last year’s Yorkshire Oaks heroine Love.

Yet, while a fast pace might neutralise the chances of Murphy’s mount, the two-time champion jockey doesn’t expect to learn his fate until the seven runners enter the final quarter mile. “You’re always hoping she might just stay,” says Murphy with discernible emphasis on the word ‘just’ as he discusses the race.

“I won’t know until inside the last two furlongs. She will travel round, she will put herself in a good position and it’s all about whether she can keep going against exceptional horses. I’m hoping so.”

This is a race where the unexpected can still happen – notably five years ago when the aforementioned Smith’s colours were carried to glory by Arabian Queen over Derby hero Golden Horn.

It is one reason why the popular owner, synonymous with racing greats like Persian Punch and Lochsong, has rolled the dice – it’s hard enough to have horses good enough for races of this prestige, never mind winning them.

But Alcohol Free’s rise to prominence is also testament to the special bond that she forged with Murphy before winning the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket last September – the first of her three Group Ones to date.

Before that race, she did a piece of work at Balding’s legendary Kingsclere stables that was so fast, and so exhilarating, that the jockey described it as “unbelievable”. Even now, it brings a smile to his face. “We only went four furlongs and she felt so good,” he went on.

Yet Murphy also likes horses with character – and few have as much as Alcohol Free. In her stable, she will pull faces, and bare her teeth, at him.

Oisin murphy reacts after Alcohol Free won Newmarket's Cheveley Park Stakes last September.

However, this feistiness is her greatest asset on the racecourse and she, and Murphy, can consider themselves slightly unlucky not to have also won the Qipco 1000 Guineas and Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket this year.

But he is hopeful that York’s galloping track, free from undulations, will suit her running style at a meeting that top jockeys, trainers and owners are anticipation just as much as the crowds who will be present on the Knavesmire this week following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

York, says Murphy, is a course made for champions – “it’s why we all look forward to the Ebor meeting” – and he says he will be pleased to record one winner as he seeks to maintain his advantage over William Buick and Tom Marquand in this season’s three-way title race.

Even though the 25-year-old brought up his fastest ever century of winners when triumphing at Windsor on Monday night, there’s a quiet determination as he plans his rides for the remainder of the week – including the sprinter Dragon Symbol who will be looking for a change of luck in Friday’s Nunthorpe Stakes.

A third successive championship is clearly on Murphy’s mind and his most pressing priority. Asked if he’s happy with his current form, which included eight winners in less than 24 hours last week, he replies: “Kind of. I would prefer to be further clear. I will just have to be going.”