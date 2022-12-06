Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge.

The Rugby Football Union has acted in response to a dismal autumn that concluded England’s worst year since 2008, comprising of six defeats, a draw and five wins.

Jones was contracted until the end of next year’s World Cup but now looks set to be replaced by his former number two Steve Borthwick, Leicester’s director of rugby.

In its statement announcing his dismissal, the RFU revealed that forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take charge of England on an interim basis.Speaking about the review, RFU CEO, Bill Sweeney said; “It is important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations Championships, one Grand Slam and taking us to a Rugby World Cup final.

Eddie Jones has been sacked by the RFU. (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

"He has the highest win ratio of any previous England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches.

"I am grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team. He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward.”Jones said: “I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team’s performance in the future.

