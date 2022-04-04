Glynn Mellor: The first member of Elland to be president of the Halifax-Huddersfield union.

For it meant that Mellor not only became Elland’s first member to be elected to the prestigious role, he has also done so in the union’s 75th anniversary year.

“When I was first asked to be President it came as a bit of a surprise,” he says.

“Obviously I was very delighted to accept and then the pandemic threw it over an extra year, so I had two years as the President Elect, which meant the 75th anniversary year is my year. It is a bit special, particularly since it is the first time Elland have ever had it.

“For me it is a really good thing and obviously for Elland too. We are a pretty old club and one of the original 18 [member clubs of the union].”

His year got underway with attendance at Halifax Bradley Hall’s annual dinner in March, the first of dozens of events to which the 73-year-old will be invited by the union’s 23 member clubs.

Mellor will also represent the union at various gatherings of Yorkshire’s seven other unions – Sheffield, Bradford, Leeds, Harrogate, East Riding, Teesside and York.

Mellor, who plays off 14 – “a bit too high really, age has got the better of me,” he confesses – will play twice a week at his club rather than the usual three times, but there will also be a lot of golf included as part of his ceremonial duties.

The course highlight for him, and an occasion he is anticipating with great relish, will be the union’s 75th anniversary golf day, to be held at Huddersfield (Fixby) on Sunday, July 31.

“We are well underway with planning for the event at Huddersfield on July 31, so that should be a really good day,” comments Mellor.

“We have invited three members from each club to attend and play and then the rest of the competitors will be made up from past presidents and sponsors to create fourballs.

“It will be a competition of two-man teams, with a shotgun start, and should be quite an entertaining day.”

Mellor is also involved in the production of a 75th anniversary brochure, a copy of which will be presented to each of the member clubs.

