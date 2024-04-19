Emile Cairess hoping to join Leeds City clubmate Phil Sesemann in Paris via London Marathon

First Leeds doctor Phil Sesemann secured his place on the British squad for Paris after running inside the qualifying standard of two hours, eight minutes and four seconds at the Seville Marathon in February.

Then Calli Haugher-Thackery of Sheffield qualified for the women’s race in her first ever marathon in New York last autumn.

Now Emile Cairess hopes he can follow training partner Sesemann on the next step of their journey by also qualifying for the Olympics when he tackles the London Marathon again on Sunday.

Bradford's Emile Cairess of Great Britain poses for a photo after finishing in sixth place in the Elite Men's race during the 2023 TCS London Marathon on April 23, 2023 (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Bradford’s Cairess came sixth on his London Marathon debut last year, producing the best finish among the home athletes and also recording a third-fastest British men’s time.

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman feels in good shape to produce another solid display as he bids to join Leeds City club-mate Sesemann in the Team GB squad for Paris, with two more spots still to be taken.

“It was a great feeling to see Phil run 2:08.04. We have been training together for a long, long time,” said Cairess.

“When we first started training together, if somebody told us we could go to the Olympics together, it would have probably looked pretty unrealistic.

“We started training together nine years ago, so we have been on a long journey.

“Getting to go (to the Olympics) with Phil would be really special and I am so happy that he has been able to do it and secure his place.”

Cairess finished ahead of both Sir Mo Farah and Sesemann in the 2023 event, and has his sights firmly set on improving upon that display.

“My preparations have gone well. I have done everything I wanted to do in training and I am hoping for a good race on Sunday,” he said.

“I just want to progress from last year and think with the marathon, you have to take it step by step.

“I want to take the next step forward and make that progress again to be near the front of these big races.”

North Yorkshire Olympian Marc Scott will be making his London Marathon debut as he looks to build on strong track performances, taking bronze in the 3000m at the 2022 World Indoor Championships.

Although he won the Great North Run in 2021, Northallerton-born Scott knows he will be heading into a completely new challenge on Sunday.

“It is nerve-wracking because it is an unknown for me, obviously I have not done the distance before,” said the 30-year-old.

“Sunday might give us a bit of an idea on potential, but for me, the main goal is to knock out that Olympic standard first and foremost.

“It is good to see Phil already put the time away and be selected. It just gives all the other athletes out there a bit of confidence, seeing how hard he has worked, that we can emulate that and have similar success.”

