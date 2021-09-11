Emma Raducanu - The US Open champion in numbers

Emma Raducanu holds the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the women's final in New York Picture: AP/Seth Wenig

Here, we take a quick look at the teenager’s tournament and career so far in numbers.

44 - years since the previous British winner or finalist at a women’s grand slam singles tournament when Virginia Wade, a spectator in New York in recent days, won Wimbledon in 1977.

2.5million - prize money in US dollars for Raducanu’s efforts over the last fortnight, equivalent to £1.8m. Raducanu’s career earnings before this tournament stood at a combined 303,376 dollars, or around £219,000.

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, right, poses for photos with opponent Leylah Fernandez after winning the US Open women's singles final of in New York Picture: AP/Elise Amendola

18 - Raducanu’s age, with just 10 weeks separating her and 19-year-old Fernandez.

150 - Raducanu’s world ranking going into the tournament.

73 - Fernandez’s singles ranking.

10 - matches in Raducanu’s stunning run in New York, from the first of three qualifying rounds and all the way through the 128-strong draw to the final.

Emma Raducanu chases down a shot from Leylah Fernandez during the women's singles final of the US Open in New York Picture: AP /Elise Amendola

0 - sets dropped on the way to the final, winning 18 in succession across qualifying and the main draw.

4 - Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon on her grand slam main draw debut, before retiring on medical grounds against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

11 - seeding of her quarter-final opponent Belinda Bencic, the world number 12 and the highest-ranked player Raducanu has beaten. Semi-final opponent Maria Sakkari was seeded 17th.

1 - Raducanu is the first qualifier ever to reach a grand slam final.

17 - court on which Raducanu and Fernandez played at Wimbledon in the 2018 girls’ singles, with the latter’s name displayed on the scoreboard as Leylah Annie Fernandez. Raducanu won 6-2 6-4.

5ft 9in - Raducanu’s height.