England's Freddie Steward inspired by return to Cardiff as Wales' player strike is averted

Freddie Steward will be inspired by the memory of witnessing Elliot Daly’s famous try at the Principality Stadium as he targets the end of England’s Cardiff drought.

Wearing a red rose jersey and with his face painted in national colours, a 16-year-old Steward was present in 2017 to watch George Ford and Owen Farrell send Daly diving over for a dramatic late score that snatched a 21-16 victory.

It was England’s last win in the Welsh capital and since then Steward has taken ownership of the full-back jersey at Daly’s expense. Now 22, he aims to ignite Steve Borthwick’s first Guinness Six Nations as head coach by spearheading a revival at the venue on Saturday.

“I was there when Elliot Daly scored that try in the 75th minute,” Steward, pictured, said.

Maro Itoje and Freddie Steward of England acknowledge the crowd following the Six Nations Rugby match between England and Italy at Twickenham (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“I was actually in the corner with my dad and brothers, so that was a little snapshot for me of what the Welsh atmosphere is like. It’s incredible.

“When the try was scored a lot of beer was thrown around and there was a lot of rowdiness. There was also a bit of dismay, as you can imagine.

“The pictures of me that day are shocking. No, I was a proud Englishman that day. I remember it very well, it was a brilliant day. Hopefully when we return on Saturday it will the same again. It was an awesome memory. Nicking it the way we did at the death was pretty cool.

“The one thing that stands out is the Welsh anthem. I think the roof was off that day but even so, there is something special about the anthem.

“Even if you’re not Welsh, it’s something to admire and something special when they all get singing.

"I look forward to that on Saturday.”

Saturday’s game will go ahead after potential strike action from Welsh players over a contract dispute was averted, the Welsh Rugby Union announced last night.

Players had gathered at Wales’ training base in the Vale of Glamorgan to discuss a range of issues with Professional Rugby Board members, with many of them out of contract at their regional teams at the end of this season.

The threat of players taking Six Nations strike action occurred as a result of a new six-year financial agreement between the Welsh Rugby Union and its four regions not being confirmed and no playing budgets finalised.

But acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker said: “I’m pleased to announce that after extensive conversations and discussions over the last week the Wales-England game will go ahead as scheduled.

“It’s important going forward that we continue the dialogue over the last week or so, but not under the circumstances we’ve had over the last week or so.

“Ken and I and some of the senior players will be meeting more regularly than perhaps we have in the past.”

Tom Curry will play no part in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations after being ruled out for at least four weeks with a torn hamstring.