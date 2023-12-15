'Exciting for netball in Yorkshire' - England, Australia and New Zealand coming to Leeds for international showdown

Fans of England Roses should be braced to see a team in transition when they make their international debut in Leeds in January, but one capable of upsetting the best team in the world.

That’s the message from Liana Leota, the director of netball for Leeds Rhinos and a member of the England coaching staff ahead of next month’s Nations Cup in Yorkshire.

International netball comes to these parts for the first time when the last group game and final round is played at First Direct Arena in Leeds on the weekend of January 27/28.

England renew their rivalry with Australia who defeated them in the World Cup final this summer, New Zealand and Uganda in a mini-tournament that begins the preceding week in London. Just last week the Roses played a three-match series with South Africa in Manchester and Nottingham, but they are breaking new ground by coming to Leeds and for Leota it represents an exciting time for netball in this county.

Rivalry renewed: Australia's Sophie Garbin, left, evades England's Geva Mentor, right, during the final of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in August (Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m so happy that Leeds got this opportunity,” the former New Zealand international told The Yorkshire Post.

“Our (Rhinos) game at First Direct against the Mavericks (in April), was a good eye opener for England Netball; the crowds, the atmosphere, the overall package we can produce.

“I know Leeds will turn out in good numbers, Manchester is not that far away and they’re crazy as well. I’m hoping it’s going to be a really good turnout.

“From my first experience of playing at the arena I was blown away by the atmosphere, it felt like I was at a Roses game and that was my key messaging going back to the commercial team and to England - you could really do something here.

Huddersfield's Imogen Allison of Vitality Roses in action during the Vitality Netball International Series match between England and South Africa at AO Arena on December 05, 2023 in Manchester (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for England Netball)

“Let’s hope this is the start of something good.”

Leeds Rhinos have played three Superleague games at the First Direct Arena over the last two seasons and have another booked in for the 2024 campaign.

On each occasion crowds of between 3,000 and 4,000 were in attendance but those numbers could nearly double if the top tier of seating is opened.

Supporters new and old will see the continued evolution of an England Roses team in transition.

Leeds Rhinos' director of netball Liana Leota (Picture: Tom Pearson Photography)

The team that reached a first World Cup final in South Africa in the summer consisting of Jade Clarke and Geva Mentor, is now one that is blooding new players.

Leota, who is part of head coach Jess Thirlby’s staff, said: “The beauty of the World Cup was we had the experience of players like Geva, Jade.

“But we’re transitioning now – what does this next group look like?

“The World Cup team, we know their processes, how they think, but as coaches with this new group, what do they like, what don’t they like? We have a lot of learning to do behind the scenes.

“But that’s exciting. England Netball for the next four years at least, and probably beyond, is in a really healthy place with healthy competition all over the court and those young ones pushing the older athletes to be better every training.

“Their intensity and willingness to learn has been impressive.”

And despite the uncertainty over the future of the Commonwealth Games in 2026 – with Victoria pulling out and no host found yet - Leota says England Netball are planning ahead regardless.

“We have to plan as if it’s going ahead,” she confirmed.