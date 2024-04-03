Featherstone Lions U16's to become first community club ever to visit Serbia

Following an approach by the club, the business has agreed to become main sponsor for the ‘trip of a lifetime’ the 2024 U16’s Rugby League Tour to Belgrade in Serbia.

The five-day tour, which is scheduled from 6 August – 11 August, will see the Under 16’s team play two games against mix ages (U16 and U18’s), join in with training sessions, complete training sessions with a Belgrade development team and support the continued development of Rugby League across the world.

Building on an existing association, as a Lions Coach, Darren Fisher, is also the Serbian men’s national team coach, the team hopes to show how sport can create connections and lasting memories for young people that extend well beyond the pitch.

As a result of the sponsorship, CorrBoard branding will feature as main sponsor on the players match day shirts.

Tour Manager from Featherstone Lions, Richard Smith, comments: “This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our lads. What started out as an idea, is quickly becoming a reality and will mean Featherstone Lions U16’s are the first club ever to visit Serbia.

“We would like to thank CorrBoard for agreeing to be the main sponsor and for helping to make this possible. Rugby League is a great sport, and we want to show what a positive impact it can have and how this resonates across the globe.”

Managing Director of CorrBoard, Rob Burgin, comments: “As a business, we embrace activities that have a positive impact on communities. When we were approached by Featherstone Lions, it was clear that the purpose of the trip was to give the team an opportunity that they will never get again.

“We absolutely understand the value in inspiring the younger generation and we are very pleased to show our support for what the team are doing. We hope they have a fantastic trip and look forward to hearing all about it when they return.”