Finlay Ulrick gets best of both worlds in new deal with Sheffield Steelers and Sheffield Steeldogs
Having gained further Elite League experience on a two-way with Sheffield Steelers in 2023-24 – in addition to his three seasons at Manchester Storm – the 24-year-old forward was always likely to be interested in continuing that relationship.
And so it has proved, with the Steelers announcing Ulrick’s arrival. The big difference this time around, though, is that the two-way deal will see him ice with Steelers’ affiliate Sheffield Steeldogs instead of his hometown of Hull.
It is a move which clearly delights Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan, Ulrick effectively being his first signing ahead of next season.
"He’s just a really, really talented hockey player that has got aspirations to do well for us and hopefully put himself in a position where he can push on and play at the highest level,” said Morgan, who last week returned to the player-coach role he enjoyed previously Steeldogs between 2017-2020.
"He was a Steelers’ player last year on a two-way with Hull and he’s going to be on a similar situation with us here. He’s going to be a Steeldogs’ player first and foremost and our job is to make sure we’re doing everything that we can to make sure he’s a go-to player for u, while also maximising his efforts and opportunities to try and get some Elite League experience.
"He’s got proven quality at NIHL National level. He was well over a point a game and was on the special teams with Hull, playing with their top imports. He was very much a go-to player for Hull last season and that’s what we’re expecting him to be with us.”
Seahawks’ coach Matty Davies made no secret of his disappointment at seeing Ulrick move on after one full season with the team, his telling impact bringing him 91 points – including 33 goals – in 62 league, cup and play-off games.
Prior to that, he had racked up 133 Elite League appearances for Manchester Storm and it is at the top level where Ulrick sees his future, believing his dual status in Sheffield offers him the best chance to realise his ambition.
"This is a good move for me, the right move,” said the 24-year-old right-hander.
“Training with both the Steelers and the Dogs can only help me in my progression. I’ll be trying to contribute as much as I can with the Dogs, while also keeping my foot in the door with Aaron and the Steelers as my aim is a full- time professional contract with them in the future.”
Fox made no secret of how impressed he was with Ulrick in the 10 games he played with the Steelers last season. The new affiliation with the neighbouring Steeldogs allows him more time to monitor and oversee the player’s progress.
"If we had first option last year, Fin probably plays 40 games for us,” said Fox. “He did a great job when he was with us and fit in great with our group. This was a no-brainer for us and we look forward to having him as part of our group next year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.