WHEN Hull Seahawks announced that Finlay Ulrick would not be returning for the 2024-25 season, it wouldn’t have taken a rocket scientist to work out where his next move would be.

Having gained further Elite League experience on a two-way with Sheffield Steelers in 2023-24 – in addition to his three seasons at Manchester Storm – the 24-year-old forward was always likely to be interested in continuing that relationship.

And so it has proved, with the Steelers announcing Ulrick’s arrival. The big difference this time around, though, is that the two-way deal will see him ice with Steelers’ affiliate Sheffield Steeldogs instead of his hometown of Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUAL ROLE: FInlay Ulrick has signed for Sheffield Steeldogs for the 2024-25 season, on a two-way deal that maintains his role with Sheffield Steelers in the Elite League. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

It is a move which clearly delights Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan, Ulrick effectively being his first signing ahead of next season.

"He’s just a really, really talented hockey player that has got aspirations to do well for us and hopefully put himself in a position where he can push on and play at the highest level,” said Morgan, who last week returned to the player-coach role he enjoyed previously Steeldogs between 2017-2020.

"He was a Steelers’ player last year on a two-way with Hull and he’s going to be on a similar situation with us here. He’s going to be a Steeldogs’ player first and foremost and our job is to make sure we’re doing everything that we can to make sure he’s a go-to player for u, while also maximising his efforts and opportunities to try and get some Elite League experience.

"He’s got proven quality at NIHL National level. He was well over a point a game and was on the special teams with Hull, playing with their top imports. He was very much a go-to player for Hull last season and that’s what we’re expecting him to be with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UP AND RUNNING: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach Ben Morgan Picture: Tony Johnson.

Seahawks’ coach Matty Davies made no secret of his disappointment at seeing Ulrick move on after one full season with the team, his telling impact bringing him 91 points – including 33 goals – in 62 league, cup and play-off games.

Prior to that, he had racked up 133 Elite League appearances for Manchester Storm and it is at the top level where Ulrick sees his future, believing his dual status in Sheffield offers him the best chance to realise his ambition.

"This is a good move for me, the right move,” said the 24-year-old right-hander.

“Training with both the Steelers and the Dogs can only help me in my progression. I’ll be trying to contribute as much as I can with the Dogs, while also keeping my foot in the door with Aaron and the Steelers as my aim is a full- time professional contract with them in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox made no secret of how impressed he was with Ulrick in the 10 games he played with the Steelers last season. The new affiliation with the neighbouring Steeldogs allows him more time to monitor and oversee the player’s progress.