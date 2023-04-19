Four women who came up through the same Yorkshire club but never actually played together could finally all be on the same pitch at the same time – for England.

That is because Kirkbymoorside’s Tatyana Heard, Keighley’s Ellie Kildunne and Scarborough’s Zoe Aldcroft have all be named in the Red Roses squad to face Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday. They could be joined on the pitch by York’s Morwenna Talling, who has been named on the bench for the first time this championship.

What a proud moment that would be for West Park Leeds, the club that over the course of the last 12 years helped each of the four girls on their journey to international rugby.

Keighley's Ellie Kildunne of England is tackled by Hannah Jones of Wales during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match between Wales and England at Cardiff Arms Park (Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldcroft and Kildunne started last November’s World Cup final in New Zealand while Heard came on as a second-half replacement, after Aldcroft had gone off injured. Talling was part of the England squad for the World Cup but not part of the final matchday 23.

Unbeaten England play Ireland in Cork on Saturday.

England's centre Tatyana Heard, from Kirkbymoorside, dives over the line to score a try during the Six Nations international women's rugby union match between England and Italy (Picture: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Scarborough's former women's world player of the year Zoe Aldcroft in action against Italy (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)