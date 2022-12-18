The great Frankie Dettori has announced he will retire from the saddle at the end of 2023.

The Italian, 52, has enjoyed a glittering career, but on a blank day of racing in Britain and Ireland he confirmed on ITV Racing that next year will be his last.

He said: “Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will break the news now. It is something I have been thinking about for a while and what an appropriate day to tell the racing world that it is going to be my finale next year.”

Frankie Dettori following victory in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap aboard Trawlerman on day four of the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse. Dettori has announced he will retire at the end of next year (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dettori’s place in the pantheon of the sport’s greatest jockeys has long since being assured, with his achievements far too many to mention.

He has been associated with numerous equine greats, including dual Arc heroine Enable, the mighty stayer Stradivarius and two Derby winners in Authorized and Golden Horn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dettori said he will officially bow out at next year’s Breeders’ Cup meeting at Santa Anita in November.

He added: “The plan is I am riding Boxing Day in Santa Anita and I’m planning to spend 10 weeks in California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That famous leap: Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes on Stradivarius during Coolmore Nunthorpe day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse. (Picture: Nigel French/PA)

“I should make my way back via Dubai and Saudi and I guess start my (British) season in Newmarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be riding right through, obviously it will be my last Guineas, my last Derby, my last Royal Ascot so on and so forth and then will probably finish (in Britain) at either Champions Day at Ascot or at Newmarket.

“The final farewell as a professional rider will be in California at the Breeders’ Cup.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dettori insists the decision to call it a day is not one he has taken lightly.

“It is a very difficult decision because my heart wants to carry on riding, but I have had to use my brain and I’ve just turned 52 and next year I’ll be 53,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to be competitive enough to do my owners and my horses justice next year and I think I’m still in that bracket of being good. It was difficult, but it is the right time.

“I spoke to my dad at length. My dad stopped at 51, he is very supporting and I also had to speak to my wife and children who are delighted because they have barely seen me for 35 years!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been thinking about it for a few weeks and I’ve decided with the firepower I have next year and the horses I have to ride I can finish my career on a big note. Fingers crossed I stay in one piece and we’ll give it a good go next year.

“Look at Ronaldo, one day he was playing and he’s on the bench the next. I don’t want to end up like that and end up where I’m struggling to get rides in the big races. At the moment I still have good horses to ride and I want to finish like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I’m near the top at the moment, but I’m well past my sell by date so it is about time. It will be very emotional next year, it will be very hard to let go.

“The weighing room is a capsule of timelessness where you never feel old – but the reality is I am old. So I have to give up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saeed bin Suroor led the tributes to Dettori after the popular Italian’s announcement.

Bin Suroor said: “We started together 30 years ago and from the start Frankie was something special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What he has done in horseracing is very rare – very few jockeys have done what Frankie has done.

“I have travelled with him all over the world, gone to to the big meetings and he was the best by far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is the best jockey in horse racing for a long time and what he has done for horse racing will be remembered forever.

“He has been example for young jockeys and I’m sure everyone in racing will miss Frankie. He was something special and the public loved him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan O’Brien hailed Dettori “a brilliant rider”.

“Frankie is a brilliant rider and we had some great days together,” said the Ballydoyle handler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He gave his all and for him to be riding at that level for so long is really incredible.

“He is an incredible rider and has given so much to the whole sport – it’s unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were lucky he rode so much for us, I suppose.”

Dettori spoke little English when first touching down in Britain as a teenager, at which time fellow Italian and leading trainer Luca Cumani took him under his wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumani said: “It is sad. We all knew this day would come, but it is sad to know it is now – especially as he is riding in such a beautiful way still.