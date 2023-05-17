Frankie Dettori wins seventh Musidora on outsider Soul Sister at York's Dante Festival

Retiring jockey Frankie Dettori wrote another chapter in his storied career with a stunning victory on outsider Soul Sister in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York yesterday.

The Italian, 52, who is quitting the saddle at the end of this year, was already the rider with the most wins in this key Oaks trial.

But it seemed unlikely that he would add to his tally of six wins in the ten-furlong Group Three renewal on John and Thady Gosden’s 18-1 outsider of the eight-strong field.

A winner on debut at Doncaster, the daughter of Frankel was never involved in the Fred Darling at Newbury last month.

Jockey Frankie Dettori on day one of the Dante Festival 2023 at York Racecourse. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

But she put that disappointment behind her in some style as Dettori, pictured, had her making smooth progress as they turned for home.

And as soon as he popped the question, Soul Sister pulled clear impressively to prevail by four lengths over Karl Burke’s Leyburn-trained Novakai (10-3) for Clifford Lee, with Sir Michael Stoute’s 15-8 favourite, Infinite Cosmos, a half length back in third and Richard Fahey’s Midnight Mile (8-1) next.

The win represented back-to-back victories in the race for Dettori and the Gosdens, who won with Emily Upjohn 12 months ago before being narrowly denied at Epsom, with the stable also claiming an eighth success in the Musidora, drawing them level with Stoute and one behind the late Sir Henry Cecil.

John Gosden said: “We liked her at Doncaster but when you've won your only race, you are almost forced into a trial. We ran in the Fred Darling but the ground was bottomless. It ended up being a nice piece of work. Frankie thinks she should run in the Oaks, so we will.”

Dettori added: “John liked her but the ground and the distance at Newbury were wrong and John's horses all needed the run. She gave me a great feel, travelled well, quickened twice and won by four lengths. I wasn't really expecting that!”

Novakai’s defeat meant Yorkshire’s wait for a second winner of the 62-year-old race race goes on, with only Mark Johnston’s Secret History making it to the winners’ enclosure back in 2005.

Burke was satisfied with his horse’s effort, but feels the Prix de Diane is a more likely target.

He said: “You're always a bit disappointed when you get beat, but she ran a lovely race for her first run and the winner had a run under her belt.”

Michael Dods claimed first and third in the day’s richest race, the £145,000 Group Two 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes, as his Azure Blue (12-1) ridden by Paul Mulrennan struck late to deny triple Group One-winning Highfield Princess (5-1) a second successive victory in the race. Dods’ Commanche Falls (12-1) was third, with Burke’s favourite Marshman, fifth.

There was a Yorkshire 1-2-3 in the Churchill Tyres Handicap as Bielsa (12-1) won for Oisin Murphy and Hambleton’s Kevin Ryan by a neck from Burke’s Lethal Levi (Clifford Lee, 12-1) and Ryan’s Magical Spirit (33-1) and Tom Eaves.