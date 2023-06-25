Fred Wright wins British road race title in rain-lashed Saltburn as Sam Watson and Connor Swift put up strong fight

A new star of British cycling was born on the sodden roads of Saltburn-by-the-Sea as Fred Wright broke away to claim an emotional first professional win in the men’s British road race championships.

The 24-year-old Londoner who has made a habit of second-place finishes, including two years ago to Rotherham’s Ben Swift in this very race, at last crossed the line a winner after a gruelling examination over 189km.

He immediately pointed to the sky in tribute to Swiss rider and his Bahrain-Victorious team-mate Gino Mader who died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse last week.

Wright’s win was a fitting end to a thrilling four and three quarter- hours of racing that began in glorious sunshine and was punctuated by heavy showers.

Zeb Kyffin of Saint Piran and Oliver Rees of Trinity Racing climbing Saltburn Bank in the British Road Race elite men's event (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Yorkshire’s contingent put in a strong effort, not least Sam Watson from Groupama FDJ who finished fifth after being dropped on the final lap of 10. He at least was the first Under-23s rider home to retain that title he won last year when finishing second to Mark Cavendish.

And Connor Swift, British road race champion in 2018, animated the 2023 version throughout, chiefly when leading the breakaway group up Saltburn Bank before eventually fading 20km from home.

Typical of a cycle race in Yorkshire, it was attritional, bordering on brutal.

The roads were grippy, the scenery on the ride into Saltburn was stunning, and the crowds who lined Saltburn Bank for the seven laps of the women’s race and 10 circuirts for the men, the last six of which were in intermittent heavy rain, were as passionate and supportive as ever.

Connor Swift of Ineos Grenadiers climbing Saltburn Bank in a race he constantly animated (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Saltburn Bank was the headline act of the 18.9km circuit for its three hairpin bends and 22 per cent gradient at the top, but there were seven other climbs around what was a predominently rural route that meant there was very little rest for any of the riders.

If a cyclist did not have 100 per cent faith in their ability and their fitness, they were quickly found out.

Mason Hollyman, 23, of Leeds was one of them.

The Israel Premier-Tech rider has missed a few months with injury and this was his first race after a month’s block of training. Hardly ideal preparation before a test as exacting as this, but one he relished nonetheless, and animated as best he could.

Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire, England - Men’s Road Race (Picture: SWPix)

"Nice course,” he said with a laugh. "I think I got halfway and then my glass packed in. I’ve turned 23 today and I’ve got a glass back.

"It was nice in a weird sort of way, for me just nice to be back on a startline after a few months off with injury.

"I was where I needed to be but sometimes it can’t be helped, and I’m just happy I was up there.”

The women’s race, won for a second successive year by Pfeiffer Georgi, was raced in the heat of the day, the mercury touching 27 degrees at some stages.

It proved equally as demanding, with only 33 of the 101 riders making it to the finish line.

One of them was Bradford’s Sophie Thackray, 23, riding for DA-Handsling Bikes.

"It all got a bit savage in the middle, it was a tough day out but it was good,” said Thackray, who rides at the second-tier UCI Continental level.

“It showed how hard it was that in the end six of the top seven were World Tour riders.

"It’s definitely the toughest race we’ve had in the UK as well, just the distance of it. Usually we’re racing 100k, this to get to the end was 140km, which on terrain like this is even harder.”

"I was hoping to get somewhere top 30, it was super hilly, there was no rest on it.

"Saltburn Bank is a nasty one, it’s really steep, but sometimes they’re the easier ones because there a lot of fans out there stood there watching, and they help motivate you, whereas some of the climbs around the back of the course are harder because there was no-one out there, you’re just in your own head.”

Riders and teams from lower down the cycling ladder chanced their arm at winning the British jersey, or just existing in elite company for a few hours.

Cycling Sheffield, an Under-23s developmental team, had two riders in the men’s race.