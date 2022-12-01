Fury has won both of the previous two meetings between the heavyweight pair and this weekend’s contest looks jeopardy free for the WBC world champion. The British boxers have struck up a friendship in recent years but Fury says that will be left outside the ring.
“People say, ‘Oh well, I’m the overwhelming favourite’. But I’m only a man with a chin, and so is he. I could get knocked out and he could get knocked out,” he insisted.
“We will be giving 100 per cent and may the best man win. In the ring there are no friends. We can be friends out here and shake hands, go for a burger afterwards, but in here there’s no friends.”
Chisora added: “We agreed when we get in there and we stand in the middle that we don’t move from there. We shook on it, so we’ll see. Have I imagined winning? Not yet.
“I’m in great shape. Tyson looks like he’s in great shape. Do I have to knock him out? Yeah, that’s the whole point.”
Is it on TV?
Fury vs Chisora will only be available to watch live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. The pay-per-view event costs £26.95 and can also be streamed online, by those who purchase it, on the BT website or via the BT Sport Box Office app.
What time does it start?
The undercard action gets underway from 5.15pm with the pay-per-view coverage beginning at 7pm. Ring-walks for Fury and Chisora are due to begin from 9pm with the promoters promising they will take place no later than 9.30pm.
Full fight card
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora
Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena - WBA (Regular) heavyweight title
Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk
Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky
Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti
Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez
Hosea Burton vs TBA
Will Fury v Joshua ever happen?
Talks had been held between the two camps about having the long-anticipated heavyweight bout in December but the WBC champion pressed ahead with the Chisora bout after negotiations collapsed.
Fury is likely to fight Anthony Joshua’s conqueror Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight unification fight in the first part of next year. The Ukrainian previously indicated he had no desire to fight before the new year. Usyk has insisted he will only fight Fury next and has called on the “unpredictable” world heavyweight champion to agree to a meeting during the first part of 2023.
“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the new year which we’re really looking forward to,” said Fury’s promoter Frank Warren.
It means that any potential bout between Joshua and Fury would likely not be for another 10 to 12 months. Fury has said it would be a “travesty” if he does not secure a fight against Joshua before either of the pair hang up their gloves for good.
The 34-year-old threw out a direct challenge to Joshua in September but negotiations between the two fighters’ respective promotional teams eventually broke down. Fury told the High Performance Podcast: “I don’t think I can retire today. I need the Joshua fight. We have been trying to make that fight for years. It’s the fight that people want to see. It’s the fight that I want to see as a boxing fan.”