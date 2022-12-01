Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have vowed to stand and trade in the middle of the ring during their trilogy bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

Fury has won both of the previous two meetings between the heavyweight pair and this weekend’s contest looks jeopardy free for the WBC world champion. The British boxers have struck up a friendship in recent years but Fury says that will be left outside the ring.

“People say, ‘Oh well, I’m the overwhelming favourite’. But I’m only a man with a chin, and so is he. I could get knocked out and he could get knocked out,” he insisted.

“We will be giving 100 per cent and may the best man win. In the ring there are no friends. We can be friends out here and shake hands, go for a burger afterwards, but in here there’s no friends.”

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora shake hands during the media work out ahead of Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora at BT Studios on November 29, 2022 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Chisora added: “We agreed when we get in there and we stand in the middle that we don’t move from there. We shook on it, so we’ll see. Have I imagined winning? Not yet.

“I’m in great shape. Tyson looks like he’s in great shape. Do I have to knock him out? Yeah, that’s the whole point.”

Is it on TV?

Fury vs Chisora will only be available to watch live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. The pay-per-view event costs £26.95 and can also be streamed online, by those who purchase it, on the BT website or via the BT Sport Box Office app.

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Tyson Fury poses for photographs during the media work out ahead of Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora at BT Studios on November 29, 2022 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

What time does it start?

The undercard action gets underway from 5.15pm with the pay-per-view coverage beginning at 7pm. Ring-walks for Fury and Chisora are due to begin from 9pm with the promoters promising they will take place no later than 9.30pm.

Full fight card

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora

Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena - WBA (Regular) heavyweight title

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez

Hosea Burton vs TBA

Will Fury v Joshua ever happen?

Talks had been held between the two camps about having the long-anticipated heavyweight bout in December but the WBC champion pressed ahead with the Chisora bout after negotiations collapsed.

Fury is likely to fight Anthony Joshua’s conqueror Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight unification fight in the first part of next year. The Ukrainian previously indicated he had no desire to fight before the new year. Usyk has insisted he will only fight Fury next and has called on the “unpredictable” world heavyweight champion to agree to a meeting during the first part of 2023.

“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the new year which we’re really looking forward to,” said Fury’s promoter Frank Warren.

It means that any potential bout between Joshua and Fury would likely not be for another 10 to 12 months. Fury has said it would be a “travesty” if he does not secure a fight against Joshua before either of the pair hang up their gloves for good.

