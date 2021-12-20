Gabriel Cullaigh sees determination and perseverance pay off with Saint Piran Pro Cycling seat

MOVING ON: Gabriel Cullaigh has secured a seat with Saint Piran Pro Cycling for 2022. Picture: SWpix.com

His refusal to accept a situation which saw him released from a contract with no onward team sets an example for those facing similar challenges in their own career.

‘Gabz’ Cullaigh has joined Cornwall-based Saint Piran Professional Cycling Team after being released by Spanish UCI World Tour team, Movistar – spending two years alongside globally-ranked superstars such as Alejandro Valverde.

Born and raised in Holmfirth, outside Kirklees, Cullaigh notched up two top 10 stage finishes in the Tour de Yorkshire in 2018 and 2019, confirming his status as a rising star.

Gabriel Cullaigh, in action for Movistar on the Carlisle to Gateshead Stage 6 Tour of Britain. Picture by SWpix.com

He signed for Movistar at the end of 2019. However, his time in the World Tour coincided with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and as a result, Cullaigh managed fewer than 50 days of racing in total during the two years. He was released this year without a team to go to.

His disappointment at being released by such a prestigious team as Movistar could have devastated many – but not Cullaigh who, at 25 and plenty of wins under his wheels, has plenty of fight in him. Getting his head down, Cullaigh, created the opportunity to move to UK Continental level team Saint Piran for 2022. A perfect example for others to follow in their chosen path.

Cullaigh said: “It’s a very exciting prospect to be joining Saint Piran. They have stepped up a lot in the last year and I’m aiming to help to push them further and get back to my winning ways after two years at World Tour level.

“They have a fantastic vision and I’m honoured to become part of that.

“I have had some amazing experiences at Movistar and have learned some important lessons. I am looking forward to a fresh start at Saint Piran with new opportunities and a great team around me.

“I’ll give it a year – I owe it to myself. I’ll have a good bit of racing and there will be opportunities. I will get my head down and take the moments when they come.”

The Saint Piran team of elite level pros has had an impact on the racing scene in the last four years, culminating in being named as the highest-placed Elite team following its first appearance alongside UCI teams in the Ovo Energy Tour Series in May 2019.

The 2021 roster saw Saint Piran compete in more than 30 races, including the HSBC Road series, the HSBC National Circuit Series, the Tour Series and the National Road Championships as well as UCI races across Europe, including Tour of Britain.

Steve Lampier, Saint Piran Directeur Sportif/Team Manager – himself the winner of the points jersey during Saint Piran’s dominance of the Ovo Energy Tour Series in 2019 – said: “I’m really excited to have a high-value asset on board in the form of Gabz.

“The aim for us is to launch him back into the World Tour with more confidence and wins than before.

“He remains an inspiration for many when faced with losing their dream.