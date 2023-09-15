George Ford has made himself undroppable for England, even with the impending return of captain Owen Farrell.

That is the verdict of former England international James Simpson-Daniel, who believes Ford produced the best fly-half performance for the Red Rose since the days of Jonny Wilkinson in his near single-handed destruction of Argentina in their World Cup opener last weekend.

And now with Japan looming in Nice on Sunday, and first-choice fly-half Farrell due back from suspension for the third Pool D game against Chile the following weekend, Simpson-Daniel believes head coach Steve Borthwick has a decision to make.

“George Ford cannot be dropped for Owen Farrell - but the guy I feel sorry for is Marcus Smith,” Simpson-Daniel told OLBG.

George Ford of England kicks a penalty during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Argentina at Stade Velodrome on September 09, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"That is the real hard one now for Borthwick. Do you force Farrell in at inside-centre? There is no doubt he will come back into the side when he is available in my opinion.

"Borthwick could say thanks George Ford you were outstanding but Owen Farrell is my captain and my starting fly half. Or you have them playing together.

"It would be a massive call to drop Ford. Borthwick has always said he would pick players on form – something he always wanted when he was a player. And on the back of the way he is playing you couldn’t drop Ford. It will be fascinating to see.

"The one player I feel sorry for in all of this is Marcus Smith. He is not going to start at fly-half now. He won’t be seeing anything of the 10 shirt.

Masterclass - George Ford of England in action against Argentina in their World Cup opener (Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"I just don’t agree with this talk of him now being the reserve full-back who will come on to be a game changer.”

Ford gets another shot in the No 10 shirt against Japan on Sunday night when England can all-but rubber-stamp their progression to the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

And Simpson-Daniel, who was born in Stockton-on-Tees, learned the game at Sedbergh School and played 10 times for England, expects to see more of the same from Ford.

"What he did was adapt, he has such a good brain,” said Simpson-Daniel.

"Everyone says he basically runs training like (Jonny) Sexton does for Ireland.

"He took the game by the scruff of the neck and literally bossed it. It was an absolute masterclass by George Ford in terms of game management.