Georgia Gayle and Nicolette Fairley bidding for Paris qualification with GB basketball

Three members of the Sheffield Hatters are in Israel and Slovenia over the coming week and a half trying to help Great Britain qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Players Georgia Gayle and Nicolette Fairley, along with coach Vanessa Ellis, are part of the Great Britain squad contesting the Women's EuroBasket.

Sixteen teams split across four groups of four are competing for not only the European title but also one of six spots in next summer's Olympic tournament.

Considering GB only played at London 2012 because they were hosts, and that they reached the semi-finals of the EuroBasket four years, qualification for the Olympics would be historic but is also a realistic ambition.

GB basketball star Georgia Gayle in action for Sheffield Hatters (Picture: Adam Bates)

Twenty-six-year-old guard Gayle and Fairley, 31, who also plays the guard position, are winners of multiple titles for the Hatters and number of caps for the national team.