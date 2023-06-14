Georgia Gayle and Nicolette Fairley bidding for Paris qualification with GB basketball

Players Georgia Gayle and Nicolette Fairley, along with coach Vanessa Ellis, are part of the Great Britain squad contesting the Women's EuroBasket.
Sixteen teams split across four groups of four are competing for not only the European title but also one of six spots in next summer's Olympic tournament.
Considering GB only played at London 2012 because they were hosts, and that they reached the semi-finals of the EuroBasket four years, qualification for the Olympics would be historic but is also a realistic ambition.
Twenty-six-year-old guard Gayle and Fairley, 31, who also plays the guard position, are winners of multiple titles for the Hatters and number of caps for the national team.
Britain begin their Group C campaign on Thursday night against hosts Slovenia and have further games against Germany and France to determine who reaches the knockout stages.