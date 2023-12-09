Georgia Gayle thriving on and off the court as Sheffield Hatters grow into professional arena

A first professional contract in British basketball is not only helping Sheffield Hatters guard Georgia Gayle become a better player, but also a better role model.

Anyone can deduce that more time spent on the court in between games is going to improve a player.

But as the Hatters grow into a more professional organisation following their move to a facility-share with Sheffield Sharks at the Canon Medical Arena in Attercliffe, the knock-on effects are having far-reaching consequences.

Homegrown Gayle, a long-standing member of the club as a junior, senior and granddaughter of late Hatters matriarch Betty Codona, was one of a handful of players given full-time contracts in the summer.

Taking charge: Georgia Gayle initiates another attack for the Sheffield Hatters at the Canon Medical Arena. (Picture: Adam Bates)

And she is putting it to good use on and off the court.

On it, she has just been nominated for the Women’s British Basketball League’s player of the month after helping the Hatters start the season with four wins from five games.

“I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily improved me as a player, but because of having better team-mates around me I’m getting more looks on the court,” Gayle told The Yorkshire Post, ahead of a mouthwatering appointment with unbeaten Caledonia Gladiators on Sunday in the second double-header with the Sharks at the Canon Medical Arena.

“The opposition teams have more players to focus on other than me, because we have more depth it opens up more opportunities for me to create and produce more.”

GB international and homegrown talent Georgia Gayle in action for the Sheffield Hatters (Picture: Adam Bates)

Off the court, the 25-year-old Great Britain international is finding more time to not only practice but do what she loves doing almost as much as playing - coaching basketball.

“The professional contract has been a real game-changer for me,” says Gayle.

“I’m not running round doing as much as I was before, like working two jobs.

“Last season we trained three evenings a week, but now have the ability to practice every morning if we want to as well as two evening sessions. So this is giving me more time in an evening to still coach. Coaching the Under-16s girls is one of my main priorities.”

Georgia Gayle was nominated for the WBBL's player of the month. (Picture: Adam Bates)

And therein lies Gayle’s motivation. The league table might suggest the Hatters are only a game behind big-spending London Lions but in reality they are a long way behind, even with their own step up this season.

“You just have to accept it’s hard to win a trophy, but for me the major motivation comes from coaching the Under-16s - I know every time I go out on that court I want to be a good role model,” says Gayle.

“My girls might be watching me play and I like being that role model to them.

“Obviously everybody wants to win and we strive to win as many games as we can, but I love basketball, winning and losing is part and parcel of playing, so I have to just look at it from a different angle. We’re competing, we’re still towards the top and we’re inspiring younger kids.

“It’s important to show there’s a pathway. I see a lot of potential in the girls I’m bringing through and hopefully by the time they get to an age where they’ve finished studying they want to, and can now, play for the Hatters as a professional.”

If they could have half the career Gayle has enjoyed they’ll do all right. In the summer she was part of a GB team that almost qualified for the Paris Olympics.