Georgia Taylor-Brown and Tom Bishop demonstrate British Triathlon’s strength in depth

Deprived of Olympic gold medallists Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee after they crashed out of Saturday’s individual race, Georgia Taylor-Brown – the only remaining participant from Tokyo – led a quartet that featured Sophie Coldwell, Tom Bishop and Grant Sheldon to second place behind Germany.

Bishop produced a solid first leg to stay in touch with the leaders before Coldwell fought to the front to give Sheldon a four-second lead over Germany.

But Britain’s rivals roared back into contention with Taylor-Brown entering the water 45 seconds down in fourth, however, undeterred she reeled in her second silver in two days.

(From left to right) Team GB's Thomas Bishop, Sophie Coldwell, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Grant Sheldon celebrate their podium finish during day one of the 2022 World Triathlon Series event at Roundhay Park, Leeds. (Picture: PA)

Taylor-Brown, 28, said: “It felt incredible to lead the team home and it’s amazing to get on the podium. The crowds around the oval on the run were ridiculous. It just gives you that little bit extra, you can’t hear yourself breathe, so you can push a bit further.

“The boys really stepped up, it’s hard. We’ve been preparing for a few weeks knowing that we were going to do the relay. So, to come in at the last minute, it changes everything for you and it’s amazing that they have managed to do that.

“We are quite lucky that in the Great Britain squad we can just chop and change the team around and still come on the podium, so we are very fortunate.”

Bishop, 30, admitted he felt the pressure as both he and Sheldon were unexpectedly ushered into the line-up after Brownlee broke his elbow and Yee, who congratulated his teammates at the finish line, escaped serious injury but was advised to rest.

Team Germany's Laura Lindemann crosses the line to win for Team Germany (Picture: PA)

“I was so nervous starting it off, I just had to step up. I did what I could, got in the race and handed over to Sophie just within grasp of the front,” explained Bishop. “The pressure was on. We just took the opportunity to step up and do it, it was a bit of redemption.”