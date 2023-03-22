Grand National aim for injured North Yorkshire jump champion James Reveley

James Reveley is still holding out faint hopes that he will be fit to ride Randox Grand National outsider Roi Mage at Aintree.

North Yorkshire’s Reveley, who was crowned French champion jockey for a third time in December, adding to his previous titles in 2016 and 2021, has been sidelined after breaking a leg in a fall at Pau on February 19. Now he is facing a race against time to be fit for a rare opportunity to ride in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

“I’ve got a fractured tibia and I’m on the mend, but it could be touch and go for the National, to be honest,” said Reveley.

“I’m looking to get back around Easter. My target is April 8 to be back riding.

French maestro: British jockey James Reveley celebrates on his horse "On The Go" after winning the 140th edition of the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on May 20, 2018 at the Hippodrome d'Auteuil in Paris (Picture: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m actually getting operated on to remove a screw, as it has come a bit loose and we will see how things go over the next week to 10 days.

“You can’t rush bone injuries and I have the leg to build back up. I’m slowly getting there but it takes a bit of time and work.”

The Patrick Griffin-trained Roi Mage is a general 50-1 shot for the April 15 National, having chased home Longhouse Poet at Down Royal on Friday.

The 11-year-old carries just 10st 8lb at Aintree, having missed the cut for the big race by one last year.

Reveley has won on Roi Mage before and partnered him when a close-up third in a Listed event at Compiegne in November.

Though keen to renew the partnership, he fears he may be fighting a losing battle.

He added: “It is up in the air, but I spoke to James (Griffin, assistant trainer) and we said we’d make a decision over the first couple of days in April as to whether I would be fit to ride.

“I said I’d love to ride him and I know the horse quite well. I think he’ll suit the track.

“It is in the balance. I would say it is more unlikely than likely, but you never know. We’ll see.

“I was looking forward to it. It is a shame really, because most of the years I can never ride in the National because it falls on the same day as the big trials in Auteuil.

“This is the first year it has been separate weekends, so if I can’t make it, I’ll be gutted.”

Trainer Colm Murphy, meanwhile, is keen to see how Impervious recovers from her Cheltenham Festival heroics before deciding whether to pitch her back in against the boys before the end of the season.

The County Wexford handler is no stranger to success in the Cotswolds, with Champion Hurdle hero Brave Inca and Queen Mother Champion Chase victor Big Zeb among his five previous Festival winners.

Murphy retired from the training ranks in 2016, but three years later decided to renew his licence and he was thrilled to be back in the hallowed Prestbury Park winner’s enclosure on Friday.

“It was fantastic the way it all panned out on the day,” he said.

“When we came back, you’re only hoping you get a nice one, so we’ve been lucky that way.”