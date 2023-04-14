Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox will bid for a second Randox Grand National victory when Corach Rambler heads to post for the Aintree showpiece this afternoon (5.15).

Trainer Russell, the partner of eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore, and Fox struck gold with 14-1 shot One for Arthur in 2017 and she believes the horse has a “fantastic chance” today.

Fox takes the ride after an injury scare when he hurt his shoulder following a fall at Wetherby on April 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlton-in-Cleveland-based champion jockey Brian Hughes, who finished third on Minella Drama in the Grade 1 Marsh Chase yesterday, was on stand-by to replace Fox if he failed to recover.

Derek Fox (r) riding Corach Rambler takes the water jump on his way to winning the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival 2023. Can he now win the Grand National? (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

It is six years since Russell's One For Arthur, who died last month aged 14, became only the second Scottish-trained winner of the Aintree race, after Rubstic in 1979, and there is no doubt her latest contender has a lot going for him.

Corach Rambler lines up officially 10lb well-in at the weights, with the handicapper unable to penalise him for his successful defence of the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival last month, and his trainer feels he provides her with a "fantastic chance" of bagging a second National.

"It was funny really because going in I didn't expect to win at Cheltenham at all, I certainly didn't expect him to win as he did," said the Kinross handler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew that he had improved this season and before the race we knew that he had improved, so it was exciting to see him be able to go on and win like that. But the slightly scary thing is, I think he has improved again.

"Scu (Peter Scudamore) rode him just afterwards and he said that he had come out of that race so well. So if he can do (improve again), Aintree is the race for him."

Stamina is Corach Rambler's strong suit and with just 10st 5lb on his back, and Fox’s experience of winning a National, everything points to a huge run.

"Technically, if you look at it, he is extremely well in on the handicap," added Russell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's gone up in the weights since Cheltenham and I think he has improved as well. From that point of view, technically, I think he has got a fantastic chance.

"He has to take to the fences, he has to take to the whole Aintree experience, but again I am pretty confident that he will do that."

In a race dominated by Irish runners, Yorkshire is without representation on the tenth anniversary of its last winner in the race – Sue Smith’s Aurora’s Encore – a 66-1 shock victor under Ryan Mania.

Gordon Elliott is sweet on Delta Work as he goes in search of a joint-record fourth victory in the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The master of Cullentra was a fresh-faced and relatively unknown 29-year-old when first claiming the world's most famous steeplechase with Silver Birch in 2007.

Elliott was a household name by the time his second National winner came around, with the hugely-popular Tiger Roll striking gold in 2018 and again the following year.

Those triumphs have put Elliott on the verge of joining George Dockeray, Fred Rimell and Red Rum's trainer Ginger McCain as a four-time winner.

Delta Work is the shortest-priced of Elliott's six-strong team and the horse denied Tiger Roll a fairytale ending to his career in the cross-country chase at last year's Cheltenham Festival before finishing third in the Grand National.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott admitted: "If I had to pick a horse to ride this year, it would be Delta Work. He got a little bit far back early last year, but ran a very good race.

"He was a bit careful, but he is in great form now and we couldn't be happier with him."

McCain’s son Donald saddles Minella Trump, 50 years after Aintree’s greatest horse won the race he is credited with saving, for the first time.