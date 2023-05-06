LEGEND: Great Britain ice hockey captain Jonathan Phillips celebrates with his World Championship Division 1 A gold medal. Picture: Dean Woolley.

It was tense at times on Friday night at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and it wasn’t without the odd setback, but hosts Great Britain got the job done, beating Italy 5-3 and allowing their captain Jonathan Phillips to retire safe in the knowledge that their exile from the top-flight of IIHF World Championship hockey – where they get to go toe-to-toe with the likes of such powerhouse hockey nations such as Canada, Sweden and Finland – was only for one year.

After finishing as gold medal, group winners in Division 1A and with it earning promotion alongside with impressive runners-up Poland, it will be tough when they return to ‘Pool A’ in Czechia just over 12 months from now, but Phillips – who also ended his 17-year time with Sheffield Steelers just before these championships – is confident the team will prove they are worthy of being there. Just like they did for three previous tournaments.

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: Jonathan Phillips (left) battles for puck possession against Italy at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Friday night in their IIHF World Championship Division 1A promotion decider. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Ice Hockey UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typically, the 40-year-old chose to concentrate on those around him rather than himself when it came to the post-match interviews and analysis, believing the team-mates he is leaving behind will be “unreal” next year.

“The future of this team is very big,” said Phillips, who retires after 116 games for his country, 67 of them as captain. “It’s why we put such pressure on ourselves to get back up there. I think these players deserve to be seen. GB hockey has been gaining respect, and we deserve to keep that going.

“Tonight is right up there with all the big nights we’ve had with GB – Budapest, Kosice. We’re honest, hard-working people and I honestly could not be more proud to be part of a group like this. This is really one of the proudest moments of my career.

“I’m just overjoyed. After last year when we got relegated, we were making such good progress, and still are, and our goal was just to get this team back up there.

WINNERS: Great Britain's players and staff celebrate their win at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Friday night. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Ice Hockey UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have such great kids coming up at the moment and we put pressure on ourselves to get promoted back to the top group. These players will be unreal next year.”

Bowing out on home ice could not have been better planned for Phillips, watched and surrounded by his friends and family before the celebrations looked like heading deep into the night.