GREG WOOD says he is weighing up his options after his departure as head coach from Sheffield Steeldogs.

The 36-year-old will not be returning for a third straight season behind the bench at Ice Sheffield after the decision by owners Ali Cree and Roger Williams to go in a ‘different direction’.

When news filtered out via social media last week, Wood’s exit came as a surprise to many followers of second-tier hockey, particularly after he delivered a memorable NIHL National play-offs and Cup double in the 2021-22 season.

This season saw the Steeldogs come fourth behind the leading trio of eventual champions Leeds Knights, Milton Keynes Lightning and Peterborough Phantoms, their healthy final place finish being achieved despite relentless injury issues for key players throughout the campaign.

They also got to the semi-finals of the National Cup and the Final Four Play-off Weekend in Coventry, where they were knocked out at the last four stage by Raiders IHC.

Wood would have left the SkyDome Arena no doubt thinking about how he could close the gap on the top three, but that challenge will now pass to somebody else.

Which ‘direction’ the Steeldogs intend to go in is not exactly clear yet, although one option could see Jason Hewitt reprise the player-coach role he was so successful in at Hull Pirates prior to his switch to the Steeldogs in 2020.

Whoever succeeds Wood will inherit a strong roster who enjoyed unparalleled success under the former Coventry Blaze and Manchester Phoenix forward.

LOOKING AHEAD: Head coach Greg Wood would have liked another season behind the bench at Sheffield Steeldogs but will explore other options. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I wish the team nothing but success,” said Wood. “I don’t hide the fact that I absolutely love the club. I’ve played for it since 2011-12 as a captain, player-coach, assistant coach and then head coach – I’ve pretty much done every role here.

“I’m really disappointed because I wanted to be back here again next year, but it’s not to be – that is sport and I totally accept that.

“The club wanted to go in a different direction and that is fine – but my record speaks for itself here. Whoever gets the job next is going to have to work hard as it’s not an easy gig being coach of a small budget team in this league.

“The next coach will have a good team to work with, but that’s not just down to me – there’s a few people in that dressing room that have helped tailor and build that team up over the last few years.

MOVED ON: Greg Wood enjoyed unparalleled success as Sheffield Steeldogs head coach. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

“There is a good base there and if you add a couple little different ingredients here and there then it has a chance of winning more trophies.”

As for Wood, regarded as one of the brightest young British coaches around, coaching the Steeldogs was not his livelihood – he has a rewarding job in education that continues to take up the majority of his time.

A similar job at NIHL National level will be tough to find, both for geographical and work reasons and given all teams are seemingly settled behind the bench for next season anyway. But he will remain in the sport that he loves and is considering a number of options, possibly concentrating more on his passion for developing junior players.

“It’s not my job and I’m not too precious about where I coach,” added Wood. “I love the sport, I love coaching and I love being out there so maybe I’ll take some time and do some work with juniors.

“It is a very results-driven business at times and sometimes your love of the game can disappear when it gets like that.

“So I’ll take a bit of time and have a look around. But I’m definitely staying involved in this great sport and whether it’s for fun or with a team, it makes no difference to me, I love the sport and I’ll continue to do so.