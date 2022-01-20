Halifax teenager a ‘fantastic talent’ says snooker legend Jimmy White

Snooker news. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

The Halifax youngster showed no signs of nerves on his maiden appearance in front of the TV cameras, nailing a long red with his very first shot on his way to a 53-27 win over China’s Lu Ning.

“He’s a fantastic talent,” White told Eurosport. “I watched him play in Sheffield for a week before the World Championship. He is a really serious player.

“He is going to be a top-16 player and hopefully go on to win tournaments.”

Moody won the national Under-14 title last year and was handed a wild card for the Shoot Out.

“I was a bit nervous to start with but once I had potted a few balls I felt composed, I kept my nerve,” said Moody.

“I’m very happy. It was my first time on TV which added a bit of pressure but it was good experience.

“It surprised me, how bright the TV lights were. The table was amazing, quicker than what I am used it. The crowd was good. I don’t mind who I draw next, I am just buzzing to do that in my first TV match and I can’t wait for my next match on Saturday.”

World number one Mark Selby came through his one-frame shoot out 43-38 against Li Hang and Mark Williams beat Stuart Carrington 59-1 to join him in round two.

Shaun Murphy cleared to the blue with the clock running down to edge out Chang Bingyu 51-50, but defending champion Ryan Day fell at the first hurdle as Jak Jones claimed a 50-23 victory.