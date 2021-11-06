Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan going for more Breeders’ Cup glory in California

This was Glass Slippers and Tom Eaves winning the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint a year ago.

DEFENDING champion Glass Slippers and Sprint Cup hero Emaraaty Ana give North Yorkshire trainer Kevin Ryan a strong hand in his bid for successive victories in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in Calfornia tonight.

Glass Slippers provided the Yorkshire-based trainer with a breakthrough victory at the Breeders’ Cup – American racing’s showpiece event – when triumphing at Keeneland 12 months ago under Tom Eaves.

The Dream Ahead mare has returned to America following a light campaign – finishing third in the King George Stakes at Goodwood, the Flying Five at the Curragh and the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp.

“Glass Slippers is a good traveller, she’s settled in great and seems really well,” said Hambleton-based Ryan. “It’s a different sort of discipline this year – with it being five furlongs, rather than five-and-a-half as it was last year.

“She’s a much better filly in the second half of the year. She does like a bit of cut in the ground, and it’s going to be quick ground here, but it was too heavy for her in France last time. I’m very much looking forward to her – she’s in great form.”

Emaraaty Ana – the mount of Andrea Atzeni – will also line up at Del Mar at 7.40pm tonight, with live coverage on ITV4, having proved himself a top-level sprinter.

The five-year-old was second to Tim Easterby’s Winter Power in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York’s Ebor Festival before touching off Starman in a Group One thriller at Haydock in September.

“Emaraaty Ana is a class horse in his own right. He’s a very fast horse, and I’m sure the track and conditions will suit him,” Ryan added.