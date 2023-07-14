Hannah Cockroft embraced the new wave of rivals emerging to threaten her dominance and then gave them a stark warning about the form she is in.

The 30-year-old from Halifax known as the Hurricane, blew through the night sky of Paris on Thursday to a 12th global title at the World Para Athletics Championships at Stade Charlety.

Cockroft won the T34 100m in a Championship record of 16.67 seconds ahead of long-time rival Kara Adenegan and debutant Fabienne André as the British athletes swept the podium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the fact the competitors got to race a heat as well as a final proves to Cockroft, who has been dominating this class since before the London Paralympics, that the depth is returning to the sport.

Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain wins the Women's 100m T34 Final during day six of the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety on July 13, 2023 (Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

“I can’t explain how exciting that is for me,” said Cockroft.

"It is really scary as well because it means there are a lot more girls coming for me but just to see the class coming back – we had heats and finals at London [in 2012] – and the girls started to dwindle when the legacy of London started to disappear.

"To see those numbers coming back is so motivating, so inspiring, so refreshing and to see their excitement – you can get lost in the ‘why I am doing this?’ and then you see someone like Fabienne’s face when they cross the line and you go ‘that’s why I do it’. This is the best job in the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the 800m to come on Sunday and the all-new sprint relay on the same day, Cockroft is targeting world titles No 13 and 14.

British lockout: L-R: Fabienne Andre of Great Britain, Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain and Kare Adenegan of Great Britain celebrates after the Women's 100m T34 Final during day six of the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 (Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

“There is so much more to come,” she beamed.

“There’s the relay which I am terrified about but also the 800m which I am actually really excited for.

"I’ve been really strong over the 800m this year so I really hope that whatever I do out there shows that.